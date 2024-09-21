Gallery: Wandering Lights Festival 2024

This year's theme is "The Power of Light" and there will be light installations, musical performances, and thousands of glowing candles.

"Light holds a significant place in our lives, offering warmth and guidance in the coldest times, and symbolizing hope and clarity in moments of uncertainty," the City of Tallinn in a press release said.

The festival runs from Thursday to Saturday and is open from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night. Entry is free.

The City of Tallinn encourages all visitors to travel to Kadriorg Park by public transport, bicycle, or on foot to avoid congestion during the festival and at other times.

