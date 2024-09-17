Wandering Lights festival illuminates Kadriorg Park this week

News
Opening of the 2022 Tallinn Festival of Wandering Lights, Thursday, September 15.
Opening of the 2022 Tallinn Festival of Wandering Lights, Thursday, September 15. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn's Kadriorg Park will host the 17th edition of the "Wandering Lights" festival this week (September 19-21). The festival brings enchanting light displays, music, and installation performances into the autumn evenings.

This year's theme is "The Power of Light" and there will be light installations, musical performances, and thousands of glowing candles.

"Light holds a significant place in our lives, offering warmth and guidance in the coldest times, and symbolizing hope and clarity in moments of uncertainty," the City of Tallinn in a press release said.

The festival will run from 8 pm to 11 pm each night, and entry is free. The full schedule is available on the Kadriorg Park website.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said the festival offers a great opportunity to appreciate the city's urban space and seasons.

"As nature and the seasons change, so does the city of Tallinn. The Light Festival in Kadriorg Park is a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to come together and enjoy the beautifully illuminated park," he said. 

The City of Tallinn encourages all visitors to travel to Kadriorg Park by public transport, bicycle, or on foot to avoid congestion during the festival and at other times. Parking spaces in the surrounding areas are limited.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:49

EDF Joint Headquarters chief: Ability to destroy the enemy in its territory key

15:42

Serbia's foreign minister in Tallinn: We are on the road to EU membership

15:05

Wandering Lights festival illuminates Kadriorg Park this week

14:40

Experts: Average electricity price to stay above €100 in winter

14:10

Estonia's first test-tube foal born at stables near Tartu

13:57

Martin Rump 10th in Barcelona 24H race

13:44

Study: Eesti 200's rating rises after leadership change

13:00

Estonian university strips prof's emeritus status over Russian conference

13:00

Government reaches agreement on tax changes Updated

12:36

Former ministry official Kusti Salm new CEO of Frankenburg Technologies

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.09

Difference in Estonia's lowest, highest income deciles is fivefold

15.09

EDF gets chance to test K9 self-propelled howitzers' accuracy

08:38

Entrepreneurs in a letter to the PM: Estonia should borrow for defense Updated

07:46

Gallery: Upcoming thriller 'The Agency' scenes filmed in central Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13:00

Government reaches agreement on tax changes Updated

16.09

Estonia to stop making 1 and 2-cent coins next year

16.09

Estonia to hire first sworn Arabic translators

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo