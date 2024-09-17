Wandering Lights festival illuminates Kadriorg Park this week

Tallinn's Kadriorg Park will host the 17th edition of the "Wandering Lights" festival this week (September 19-21). The festival brings enchanting light displays, music, and installation performances into the autumn evenings.

This year's theme is "The Power of Light" and there will be light installations, musical performances, and thousands of glowing candles.

"Light holds a significant place in our lives, offering warmth and guidance in the coldest times, and symbolizing hope and clarity in moments of uncertainty," the City of Tallinn in a press release said.

The festival will run from 8 pm to 11 pm each night, and entry is free. The full schedule is available on the Kadriorg Park website.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said the festival offers a great opportunity to appreciate the city's urban space and seasons.

"As nature and the seasons change, so does the city of Tallinn. The Light Festival in Kadriorg Park is a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to come together and enjoy the beautifully illuminated park," he said.

The City of Tallinn encourages all visitors to travel to Kadriorg Park by public transport, bicycle, or on foot to avoid congestion during the festival and at other times. Parking spaces in the surrounding areas are limited.

--

