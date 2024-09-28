X!

Ministry sends draft new space law for approval

News
Satellite image in winter of Estonia and the surrounding region.
Satellite image in winter of Estonia and the surrounding region. Source: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.
News

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications has drafted a bill which, if it passes into law, will further regulate Estonia's space tech industry, harmonizing it with international regulations and providing safeguards for businesses operating in the area.

The UN's Outer Space Treaty deals with the principles of states' exploration and use of outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies.

The treaty finds space objects to be the responsibility of their countries of origin, and requires a state to start regulating the space sector once the private sector becomes involved.

In turn, this has to be enshrined into domestic legislation.

Debate on legislation regulating the space sector is going on only at UN level but also within the EU, and nearly half of the EU27 already have the relevant domestic laws in place – with the remainder working on it.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said that ensuring the sustainable development of the space industry and avoiding negative developments is key for Estonia, while the new regulation demonstrates Estonia's responsible behavior internationally and its desire to cooperate in the field of space.

According to Economic Affairs Minister Erkki Keldo (Reform), the space law is an important step for every country investing in high technology.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) Source: Renee Altrov/Stenbocki maja

He said: "The obligation of the space law to the state comes from international law, but each country can decide the exact focus of the law itself. Estonia has chosen a direction that supports technology entrepreneurship and innovation."

"With the new law, Estonia can ensure the sustainable behavior of its companies and research institutions in space. If an Estonian space object causes damage, it is possible to deal with these consequences legally," the minister added.

One of the hubs of space tech entrepreneurship in Estonia can be found in in its universities, while there are at present two tech companies in Estonia which are planning to put satellites into orbit, in cooperation with the European Space Agency (ESA).

The Ministry of Economy and Communications has sent its draft bill for approval rounds.

The Space Act is currently in force in twelve EU member states, while the remaining member states are starting on drafting their own domestic legislation.

Feedback can be given on the bill until October 23, 2024.

If it passes a Riigikogu vote, the Estonian Space Act will enter into force on January 1, 2026.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:32

Kristin Tattar shoots to top of leaderboard in Maple Hill

10:46

Ministry sends draft new space law for approval

10:02

Strong winds overnight left many without electricity Saturday morning

09:35

Ott Tänak in second place after Rally Chile day one

09:07

Estonian honorary consulate opens in New York

08:48

Planet42 investment mediator article no grounds for authorities' investigation

08:28

Weekend mostly rainy and windy

27.09

Estonia ferry disaster 30th anniversary to be marked in Tallinn on Saturday

27.09

Ülemiste City bus route diverted during first week of October

27.09

Pope Francis creates Tallinn diocese

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.09

EDF volunteer originally from Sri Lanka: I want to defend Estonia

26.09

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

27.09

Pope Francis creates Tallinn diocese

27.09

Court finds former education minister guilty of embezzlement and fraud

27.09

New questions to be removed from driving theory test

27.09

Intelligence chief: Toropets drone strike impact will be apparent in October

27.09

Nordica seeking new partners from outside Europe

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo