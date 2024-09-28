Ministry sends draft new space law for approval

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications has drafted a bill which, if it passes into law, will further regulate Estonia's space tech industry, harmonizing it with international regulations and providing safeguards for businesses operating in the area.

The UN's Outer Space Treaty deals with the principles of states' exploration and use of outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies.

The treaty finds space objects to be the responsibility of their countries of origin, and requires a state to start regulating the space sector once the private sector becomes involved.

In turn, this has to be enshrined into domestic legislation.

Debate on legislation regulating the space sector is going on only at UN level but also within the EU, and nearly half of the EU27 already have the relevant domestic laws in place – with the remainder working on it.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said that ensuring the sustainable development of the space industry and avoiding negative developments is key for Estonia, while the new regulation demonstrates Estonia's responsible behavior internationally and its desire to cooperate in the field of space.

According to Economic Affairs Minister Erkki Keldo (Reform), the space law is an important step for every country investing in high technology.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform)

He said: "The obligation of the space law to the state comes from international law, but each country can decide the exact focus of the law itself. Estonia has chosen a direction that supports technology entrepreneurship and innovation."

"With the new law, Estonia can ensure the sustainable behavior of its companies and research institutions in space. If an Estonian space object causes damage, it is possible to deal with these consequences legally," the minister added.

One of the hubs of space tech entrepreneurship in Estonia can be found in in its universities, while there are at present two tech companies in Estonia which are planning to put satellites into orbit, in cooperation with the European Space Agency (ESA).

The Ministry of Economy and Communications has sent its draft bill for approval rounds.

The Space Act is currently in force in twelve EU member states, while the remaining member states are starting on drafting their own domestic legislation.

Feedback can be given on the bill until October 23, 2024.

If it passes a Riigikogu vote, the Estonian Space Act will enter into force on January 1, 2026.

