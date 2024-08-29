Government Office to hire two digital defense experts over AI concerns

Stenbock House.
Stenbock House. Source: Anna Urakhchina
The Government Office is seeking to hire two additional experts for its strategic communications team to address digital protection, in response to the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) for information manipulation. To fund these positions, the office is requesting €145,000 from the government's reserve fund.

"The development of artificial intelligence is significantly increasing the scope and volume of information manipulation. In a situation where the Internal Security Service (ISS) has identified multiple influence operations carried out in the physical space and attempts to interfere with democracy by instilling fear in society, the Government Office (Riigikantselei) sees a clear need to establish a capability to monitor, identify and analyze influence operations and disinformation campaigns in the information space," explained Jane-Liina Liiv from the Government Communication Unit.

She noted that the strategic communications bureau currently employs three people who, among other tasks, monitor and analyze the information space.

In the funding request submitted by the Government Office, it is acknowledged that the virtual information space is becoming increasingly vast and intense, with more destabilizing influence activities being transferred there. These activities are difficult to detect and, based on the experiences of other countries, often originate from beyond the borders.

"Constant influence campaigns are being conducted in the virtual information space, aimed at polarizing Estonian society, reducing cohesion and creating distrust among people. The Government Office's goal is to establish, maintain and develop the capability to monitor and analyze the virtual information space in order to detect structural influence campaigns, fake identities, networks and harmful content. To achieve this goal, experts need to be trained, technical tools acquired and volunteer networks engaged to enhance the effectiveness of these activities," the request states.

Liiv provided examples of influence activities in the information space, such as efforts to undermine the transition to Estonian-language education, the strengthening of defense capabilities, the growth of Estonia's economic competitiveness and Estonia's international reputation, highlighting the importance of developing this capability for the entire country.

"This capability has not been developed in the country before," she noted. Therefore, the Government Office aims to hire two experts specifically to detect and monitor AI-driven manipulations.

The Government Office is requesting €145,385 from the government's targeted reserve fund for this year to create the new capability, purchase necessary tools and hire two people.

"Of the requested funds, €28,000 is for personnel costs, €90,000 for the training of Estonian experts, €15,000 for capacity building in partner networks and €12,385 for software and technical solutions," the request states.

"The amount requested includes the salary fund, meaning the salary costs with all taxes included. The salaries of the hired experts will be at the same level as those of experts performing similar work in the public service," Liiv said. "The training is planned to develop both the hired experts and other officials who may come into contact with the field. No specific training offers have been accepted, and the requested amount is calculated based on the average market price," she added.

The hired experts must be capable of detecting and analyzing influence operations in various languages.

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

