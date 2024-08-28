Government Office's €500,000 top management training program gets underway

News
Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts, Ministry of Education and Research secretary general, giving her presentation at the top management innovation course opening session.
Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts, Ministry of Education and Research secretary general, giving her presentation at the top management innovation course opening session. Source: Raigo Pajula/Government Office.
News

The Government Office's top executives competence center started training sessions this month, part of what the office calls a radical innovation development program aimed at fostering a more innovative mindset among senior civil servants and leaders.

The initiative will cost the state nearly €500,000.

ERR reported in February that the rationale behind the training is to make public service organizations more open to new ideas and capable of transforming crises into opportunities, by 2030.

The development program, known as Spinnaker, kicked off with an event at TV Tower in Tallinn.

Teams were led by secretaries general Maarjo Mändmaa, Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts and Ahti Kuningas, heads of the social affairs, education and economic ministries respectively, plus Sigrid Soomlais, a deputy secretary general at the regional affairs ministry.

The session involving the above figures devised completely new solutions to systemic issues faced by the fields of health, education, and regional development, and also to enhance effective governance, the office said.

Economic Affairs and Communications Ministry Secretary General Ahti Kuningas giving his presentation at the leadership program opening event, held at the TV Tower. Source: Raigo Pajula/Government Office

The Government Office said that: "The program is based on an experimental governance framework, which has proven effective in managing systemic changes in the public sector both in Finland and in other countries."

"It consists of a management process which methodically combines addressing societal challenges with developing the capabilities of leaders and organizations alike," the statement continued.

The goal of the radical innovation is to achieve transformative change, it is claimed. The Government Office has stressed that this requires giving innovation a clear direction, specifically defining that transformative change which is desired.

After that, mobilizing stakeholders is needed, as is buiding networks and platforms, encouraging and supporting the search for new solutions, and enabling experimentation and radically different approaches, the Government Office said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

watch live

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:43

Tartu's HAKI Gallery put up for sale

18:15

Estonia's Paralympians going for glory in Paris

17:39

Fibenol picks Valmiera, Latvia as potential biorefinery site

17:02

Feature: The Australian musician who's crazy in love with Estonia

16:42

Indrek Neivelt: Avoiding even faster inflation paramount

16:38

From June to October, Estonian shelters see huge spike in kitten numbers

16:25

Analyst: Estonian government bonds a savings rather than investment product

16:11

Tallinn Waste Center to be transformed by 'circular economy' push

15:46

Tallinn public transport on autumn-winter schedule from September 1

15:40

Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.08

Average salary exceeds €2,000 in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:21

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

15:40

Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

27.08

South Africa, Nigeria inter-country ride requests halted due to 'Bolt war'

09:35

Estonian government bonds go on sale at 3.3 percent interest rate

27.08

Peterburi tee work starts in October as other Tallinn projects near completion

26.08

Dairies: Effect of potential Chinese tariffs on Estonia indirect

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo