Government Office's €500,000 top management training program gets underway

The Government Office's top executives competence center started training sessions this month, part of what the office calls a radical innovation development program aimed at fostering a more innovative mindset among senior civil servants and leaders.

The initiative will cost the state nearly €500,000.

ERR reported in February that the rationale behind the training is to make public service organizations more open to new ideas and capable of transforming crises into opportunities, by 2030.

The development program, known as Spinnaker, kicked off with an event at TV Tower in Tallinn.

Teams were led by secretaries general Maarjo Mändmaa, Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts and Ahti Kuningas, heads of the social affairs, education and economic ministries respectively, plus Sigrid Soomlais, a deputy secretary general at the regional affairs ministry.

The session involving the above figures devised completely new solutions to systemic issues faced by the fields of health, education, and regional development, and also to enhance effective governance, the office said.

Economic Affairs and Communications Ministry Secretary General Ahti Kuningas giving his presentation at the leadership program opening event, held at the TV Tower. Source: Raigo Pajula/Government Office

The Government Office said that: "The program is based on an experimental governance framework, which has proven effective in managing systemic changes in the public sector both in Finland and in other countries."

"It consists of a management process which methodically combines addressing societal challenges with developing the capabilities of leaders and organizations alike," the statement continued.

The goal of the radical innovation is to achieve transformative change, it is claimed. The Government Office has stressed that this requires giving innovation a clear direction, specifically defining that transformative change which is desired.

After that, mobilizing stakeholders is needed, as is buiding networks and platforms, encouraging and supporting the search for new solutions, and enabling experimentation and radically different approaches, the Government Office said.

--

