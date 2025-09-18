X!

Temporary traffic changes during Kadriorg Light Festival this weekend

Kadriorg Lights Festival.
Kadriorg Lights Festival. Source: Press materials
This Friday and Saturday, the 18th Kadriorg Light Festival takes place in Tallinn.

Over the two evenings, there will be striking light displays as well as music and installation performances.

The festival begins at 8 p.m. and continues until 11 p.m. on both Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20.

The festival is free to attend.

Due to the festival, Mäekalda tänav, Roheline Aas tänav, and F.J. Wiedemann tänav will be closed on Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Poska tänav, Koidula tänav, and A. Weizenberg tänav will be partially closed during those same hours.

More information about the festival, including teh full program, is available here.

Further details about the traffic changes can be found here.

Editor: Michael Cole

