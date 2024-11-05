X!

Architectural lighting festival to brighten dark nights in Tartu this week

Tartu Cathedral during the TAVA Festival.
Tartu Cathedral during the TAVA Festival. Source: Press materials
This week, the Tartu Architectural Lighting and Light Art Festival, also known as TAVA or Tartu Light, is set to take place in locations throughout the city.

TAVA24 will be the fourth edition of the now annual comprehensive, international, inter-disciplinary light and lighting art festival.

The main program of TAVA24 includes workshops, outdoor installations, concerts, short films in urban space, a series of short movies set in urban space entitled "Wild South" ("Metsik lõuna,) and the exhibition "Inherited Light," which bring together different generations of students from the Association of Designers and the Pallas School of Art.

The festival also has a side program organized in cooperation with Tartu cultural institutions and businesses. Together, they will turn Tartu into an inviting beacon of light that aims to attract culture lovers to South Estonia during the darkest days of winter.

Including the workshops, exhibitions and side program, TAVA24 lasts for a whole month, though the main events will take place on just three evenings from Thursday, November 7 to Saturday, November 9.

TAVA2024's light installations will be on display at the University of Tartu Botanical Garden, various spots in the Old Town, Toomemägi and in the ruins of Tartu Cathedral.

"This time the festival is dedicated to the theme 'The day after tomorrow' and invites us to think about what we can pass on to the future from the light of previous generations, what skills we need to survive tomorrow," said TAVA24 chief curator Elo Liiv.

Oopus. Source: Kerttu Kruusla

"Technology and opportunities are constantly evolving, but this does not cancel the essence of our tradition and culture. There are difficult times in the world, but the darker it gets, the brighter and clearer the power of light."

The main program of the festival begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, with a concert entitled "On the River of Life" by Meelika Hainsoo, Krista Citra Joonas and Andre Maaker at the University of Tartu Botanical Garden.

On Friday, November 8, Dutch-Estonian combo Midnight May will perform at the same location.

"Anxiety is a sensation that, when transformed into music, results in a unique experience each time," says singer-songwriter Carlotta Põdra  about the project., while also highlighting the importance of releasing what no longer serves us in order to grow and reach new personal heights.

The festival draws to a close on Saturday, November 9 with a live show from Estonian band OOPUS, whose work combines ancient folk songs and folk instruments with original compositions inspired by them using analogue synthesizers.

More information about the festival, including the full program of events is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

Architectural lighting festival to brighten dark nights in Tartu this week

