Tartu Art Week puts focus on city's historic leaning building

This September's Tartu Art Week will focus on the Tartu Art Museum (Tartmus) with a series of exhibitions, tours and workshops.

In 2025, each month, a different Tartu art institution will be in focus, with events to introduce the history, staff and work that goes on behind the scenes employees. In September, the focus is on the Tartu Art Museum (Tartmus).

The Tartu Art Museum exhibition hall is located in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) in the famous leaning building. Currently, there are four different exhibitions on display.

On the first floor, Estonian artist Karin Luts' diaries and paintings created during her travels are on display in the exhibition "Karin Luts. Travel Images." A large number of previously unseen watercolors and drawings by the artist are on display.

On the second floor is "Serpent" by Terje Ojaver, a classic of contemporary Estonian sculpture, which features brand new works alongside a selection of earlier creations. On the third floor, the exhibition "Local Beauty. The Tallinn Jewelry Factory" takes visitors on a journey into the past, focusing on the factory's creative heritage from the early 1950s to the mid-1990s.

The project room hosts "A Face Assembled from Noise" by Ukrainian artist Viktoria Berezina.

Berezina, who moved to Estonia in 2022 after spending time under occupation in her hometown Kherson, told ERR News the exhibition is about a person trying to understand who she is now, in the absence of everything that once defined her.

The next edition of Tartu Art Week takes place from September 9 – 14.

More information about the events taking place during Tartu Art Week is available here.

---

