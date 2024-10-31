From settlement to city: New exhibition explores Tartu's origins

People first settled in the area of what is modern day Tartu thousands of years ago. However, Tartu's development as a city only began 800 years ago. ETV show "Ringvaade" visited the University of Tartu Museum to find out more about a new exhibition which examines how and why Tartu ultimately became a city.

However, as you drive into the city, you are greeted by a sign with the year "1030" written on it, meaning that it will soon be 1,000 years since Tartu was first mentioned in historical documents. According to Mariann Raisma, director of the University of Tartu Museum, both dates are important in the history of Estonia's "City of Good Thoughts."

"1030 is the year when Tartu was first mentioned in written sources. This exhibition tells the story of how the city of Tartu began in 1224, and how a small fortress became such an important center as Tartu has," Raisma explained.

In 1224, the fortress Raisma is referring to was located on Toomemägi, at what is now the site of the Old Observatory.

At that time, various Estonian tribes lived there led by Prince Vetseke, who died in 1224 during the defense of the city against the Livonian Brothers of the Sword.

"The most important event took place on Toomemägi, the battle for Tartu, when the fortress was attacked by Crusaders," Raisma said.

The new exhibition at the University of Tartu Museum will also feature the tip of an arrow from the ancient fortress of Tartu. According to Marge Konsa, the exhibition's curator, it is believed to be the only artefact remaining from the siege of the fortress in 1224.

More information about the exhibition is available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!