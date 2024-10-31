Exhibition marking city's 800th anniversary opens at University of Tartu Museum

This year marks 800 years since the beginning of Tartu as a city. To mark the occasion, "Invisible City. 800 Years of the City of Tartu," a new exhibition at the University of Tartu Museum takes visitors back to see what it was like in Tartu in medieval times.

The exhibition focuses on the historical events that marked the birth of the city, as well as the city's appearance and inhabitants during the first hundred years of its existence. Visitors will find answers to the questions surrounding what happened in 1224, how much of the medieval cityscape has been preserved in the modern day, as well as how Tartu residents dressed and what they ate in the 13th century.

"Visitors will be able to learn how much the appearances and activities of Tartu residents have changed over the last 800 years," said curator Marge Konsa.

Landscape and cityscape models

A prominent place in the exhibition is given to landscape and cityscape models, which have been created based on the latest research. For the first time, people will be able to what Tartu's natural landscape looked like 10,000 years ago and understand why the city was established in this particular area. The ancient stronghold and settlement of Tartu from 1,000 years ago as well as the cityscape at the beginning of the 14th century are also exhibited in virtual form.

The oldest preserved city model of Tartu dates back to 1686 and is currently housed at the Swedish Army Museum in Stockholm. An exact copy of that model has been created especially for "Invisible City. 800 years of the City of Tartu" making it possible to see and study it in Estonia for the first time. The exhibition additionally includes archaeological finds from Tartu and Tartu County.

"Invisible City. 800 years of the City of Tartu" opens on Friday, November 1 at the University of Tartu Museum. The exhibition will remain on display until December 31, 2025.

