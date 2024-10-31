X!

Former Estonian National Museum building put up for auction in Tartu

Old main ERM building at Veski 32, Tartu.
Old main ERM building at Veski 32, Tartu. Source: RKAS
With the opening bid set at €1.59 million plus VAT, state real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) is selling by auction the old main building of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu.

Located at Veski 32, the museum building, a designated cultural monument, was built in the late 19th century to be used as a peace court. Following World War II, during the occupation, it was used as the State Ethnographic Museum, and later again as the Estonian National Museum.

The Renaissance Revival building features two floors in an L-shaped layout. The property is enclosed by a high plastered stone wall and metal fence.

RKAS has listed the building for auction with the starting bid set at €1.59, exclusive of VAT. Participation in the auction is subject to a security deposit of €80,000. The auction will remain open for bidding through 1:15 p.m. on November 25.

Currently operating in the building as tenants are Tartu Administrative Court and Tartu Circuit Court. RKAS told ERR that the courts are slated to remain in the building until renovations underway at Tartu Courthouse are complete.

The lease agreements concluded with the Tartu courts will not be transferred to the buyer. The buyer will, however, need to convert the seller's lease agreements into sublease agreements. These leases are set to expire on October 31 of next year.

The terms of sale specify that the building's cornice requires a complete overhaul; it is currently covered with wire mesh for safety purposes.

Other issues include the need for a new rainwater management system. The roof itself, which has undergone patch repairs due to leaks, also needs to be replaced, and moisture damage has likewise been identified in the basement.

While the building is outfitted with masonry heaters, the seller is unaware of what condition they are in, as they have not been used in years.

The property is zoned in the City of Tartu's comprehensive plan as a commercial building with a partial designation for residential use.

Old main ERM building at Veski 32, Tartu. Source: RKAS

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla



