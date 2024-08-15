Former ministry building in Tallinn's Old Town on sale for nearly €6 million

The former home of the Ministry of Rural Affairs on Lai tänav in Tallinn.
The former home of the Ministry of Rural Affairs on Lai tänav in Tallinn. Source: RKAS
Located on Lai tänav and now with a price tag of €5,990,000, Estonian state real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) is selling the Tallinn building that formerly housed the Ministry of Rural Affairs.

The building was initially listed for sale in March with an asking price of €6.9 million, but this May, RKAS lowered the asking price by €1 million.

Last fall, Tallinn's then-deputy mayor Tiit Terik proposed converting the building into a basic school that could accommodate more than a thousand students.

Terik believed that the building would be well suited to housing a municipal school, as it could be designed to accommodate a basic school with five parallels, or nearly 1,200 students. Its location along the northern end of Tallinn's Old Town would also make it accessible for children from both the city center and the Kalaranna area.

The office complex consists of two interconnected buildings. The building located at Lai 39 has three floors and a freight elevator, while the building at Lai 41 is multileveled, with up to five above-ground floors and an elevator.

The property covers an area of 2,532 square meters, with an enclosed net area of 6,249 square meters.

According to the building registry records, the building was first occupied in 1869.

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

