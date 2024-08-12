Estonian state real estate manager puts Liberty Manor up for sale

Previously considered as a potential new presidential residence, Estonia's state real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) has put Liberty Summer Manor in Tallinn up for sale by auction.

The starting price for the Liberty Summer Manor property, located in the Rocca al Mare neighborhood of Tallinn's Haabersti District, is set at €890,000 plus VAT, RKAS announced.

The manor complex is situated on a nearly 3.6-hectare seafront property.

Previously, the Office of the President had planned to renovate the old manor complex into the official residence of the sitting president.

In 2013, the Liberty complex was separated from the property of the Estonian Open Air Museum (EVM).

In early 2014, the Office of the President entered negotiations with RKAS for the development of the Liberty manor complex into a modern building complex, which was intended to include the Estonian president's representative rooms as well as living quarters. The residence was also intended to accommodate foreign guests as well.

The renovation of the complex ended up delayed, however, due to the failure of various public procurements. First to stall was the design procurement, followed by a construction procurement flop. The latter was declared unsuccessful after all of the bids exceeded the €4.4 million construction budget.

Due to these delays, the Office of the President was unable to make a decision regarding construction during Toomas Hendrik Ilves' presidency, leaving the decision to build up to President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Kaljulaid nonetheless didn't deem it necessary, and the current president, Alar Karis, likewise hasn't shown interest in the project.

In 2019, ERR reported that the plan to renovate the manor complex into a presidential residence had run the state budget at least €354,000.

Following Kaljulaid's decision, RKAS already outlined three potential future options for the manor: to transfer the buildings to another state institution, such as returning them to the Open Air Museum, to preserve the manor complex for the future or to put it up for sale.

In 2021, RKAS announced its plan to sell the manor.

Dating back to the 19th century and originally owned by the Koch family, the Liberty Summer Manor complex includes seven buildings as well as the foundations of the Vana-Liberty building.

For the past 30 years, the manor has stood empty; prior to that, it served for years as the site of a Soviet pioneer camp.

