Gallery: Estonia's latest new state house opens in Paide

The newly opened Paide Courthouse-State House. October 4, 2024.
The new joint Paide Courthouse-State House, which opened its doors Friday, offers a modern working environment under one roof for 15 state institutions previously spread across several locations around town.

The price tag for renovating the historic district courthouse, which dates back to 1790, together with its later addition totaled €7.4 million plus VAT.

According to Estonian state real estate manager Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) board member Tarmo Leppoja, the building's old form was maintained, but given a completely new interior.

"I think this was a good investment precisely because the utilization of space was significantly improved, and we can [now] do more using less space," Leppoja highlighted, adding that this means more savings for the state as well.

"There are still counties whose state houses haven't gotten nice new interiors yet," he acknowledged. "The next state house, which we'll begin work on next year already, will be in Võru."

Leppoja said that by government decision, there will be a short pause before work will begin on any further state houses. "But I think that's a good thing in that it will give state authorities time to more thoroughly consider in what rural areas and with which services they wish to continue," he added.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Gallery: Estonia's latest new state house opens in Paide

