Wild South short film program brings cinema to Tartu's urban space

"Maja." Source: silver Gutmann
This week, from November 7 to 9, a series of eight short documentary films presenting stories about Tartu and Southern Estonia will be shown in different locations in Tartu's urban space.

The short film collection "Arts of Survival" aims to capture some of the tricks and mysteries surrounding the the arts of survival concept. The screenings take place as part of the 2024 Tartu Architectural Lighting and Light Art Festival (TAVA).

Renowned filmmakers from Estonia and abroad have created the works, bringing uniquely wild tales of people, communities, and the culture they live in to audiences.

In these stories, audiences will be introduced to peculiar vehicles known as "karakats" from the Lake Peipus region, charming "non-places" of Tartu and the wild German woman living an off-grid without water or electricity. They will also encounter mischievous goats and crazy village parties, the diverse residents of Annelinn  and much more.

"Cinema, as a medium, needs darkness in order for the beam of light from the projector to make the stories on fil viewable. While this usually requires a sheltered enclosed space, in our November darkness it can be experienced as an open-air cinema. In these austere times, the short film format is the perfect place to stop for a moment, to experience an audiovisual story and move forward enriched by the symbiosis between this story and the urban space," said Kaarel Kuurmaa, curator of the "Wild South" collection.

All the films will be shown with English subtitles.

To watch the films at the Tartu University Botanical Garden, it is necessary to purchase a TAVA24 festival area pass. (Tickets can be bought from Fienta or at the gate of the botanical garden).

More information is available here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

