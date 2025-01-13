Gallery: 5,400 attend Estonian National Ballet performances in Seville

During a recent tour in Spain, the Estonian National Ballet performed "Le Corsaire" at Seville's Teatro de la Maestranza, drawing an attendance of 5,400 over three nights.

"The Estonian National Ballet gave an exceptional performance," artistic director Linnar Looris said regarding last week's visiting performances in Seville. "All performances were sold out, and the audience response was fantastic! Our dancers and conductor Kaspar Mänd did outstanding work on the international theater stage!"

The troupe's trip to Spain was organized by the agency Donald Scrimgeour Artists, whose agent, Donald Scrimgeour Lopez, noticed a particular production of "Le Corsaire" included in the Estonian National Opera's repertoire. This production was the work of Spanish native Jose Carlos Martinez, the current director of the Paris Opera Ballet.

"Now we had the chance to perform a production of this [ballet] by a famous local Spaniard to his compatriots — it was a win for all of us," Looris remarked.

He also confirmed that the Estonian National Ballet is already being invited to new tours; theaters in Barcelona and Madrid have already expressed interest in the same production.

"We'll hopefully be back in Spain soon," said the ballet director.

The theater itself is eager for more such tours as well; promoting its activity abroad is one of the tasks outlined in the National Opera Act, and preparations for upcoming tours are already underway.

The Estonian National Ballet toured with an 84-member troupe and crew.

In leading roles in "Le Corsaire" in Seville were Anna Roberta, Ami Morita, Ketlin Oja, Laura Maya, Akane Ichii, Joel Alexander Calstar-Fisher, William Newton, Ali Urata, Finn Adams and Cristiano Principato. The local orchestra was conducted by Estonian National Opera conductor Kaspar Mänd.

--

