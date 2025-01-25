X!

Estonian flamenco dancer: It would take three lifetimes to figure it all out

Estonian flamenco dancer Ingrid Mugu (left) and ERR's Ave Lutter in Seville.
Estonian flamenco dancer Ingrid Mugu (left) and ERR's Ave Lutter in Seville. Source: Antti Häkli / ERR
Three years ago, Estonian dancer Ingrid Mugu packed her bags and moved to Spain to study flamenco. Now her life is dedicated to flamenco 24/7, Mugu said on ERR culture show "OP."

Estonian Ingrid Mugu first moved to Spain around three years ago, initially to study flamenco for a year. "But things turned out differently. I then studied for two more years and stayed here to work, to find my way," Mugu told ERR.

"Traditional flamenco works like jazz. We learn some rules, then get together and improvise. I can communicate with the musicians in the moment on stage and we all understand each other. It's also a form of communication for me," said Mugu.

Living in Seville, Mugu loves the sun and the crowded streets.

Her life is now entirely dedicated to flamenco. "Basically it's 24/7 flamenco," she smiles. "You wake up in the morning, you go to practice, afterwards you practice by yourself, then maybe you give a few lessons and in the evening you find yourself performing," Mugu said.

In addition to the performers, the audience also plays an important role in flamenco. "It's generally the case in Spain that if people like something, they say so. It goes with the territory. Sometimes it's difficult to perform for foreign audiences because although they usually like what they see, they only applaud afterwards, while during the dancing or the song there is no cheering. It gives you a feel for what's going on, or if is something wrong," Mugu explained.

Mugu remembers the moment she fell in love with the flamenco very well.

"I always knew that flamenco existed, I was always interested in it, but because I used to change dance styles faster than I changed my socks, I got into it quite late. There is a lot that is special about flamenco and it has a very long and rich history. I've been doing flamenco for ten years now, but I still have so much to learn. It is said that you have to live about three lifetimes to learn everything in flamenco. Only then can you say that you really know something," she laughed.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Source: "OP," interviewer Arve Lutter

