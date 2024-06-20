City of Tartu planning modern makeover for other public river beach too

Tartu city government has plans to give the public river beach on the Supilinn side of the Emajõgi a modern update. Neighborhood residents, however, want the beach to remain more untamed, and for any new paved paths and equipment to be made from environmentally friendly materials.

The river beach on the right bank of the Emajõgi is located more or less on the border of Tartu's Tähtvere and Supilinn neighborhoods, and on warm summer days is teeming with people.

The city is planning a major redevelopment of the beachfront, including adding an asphalt path but also showers, catering facilities and dedicated grassy areas.

"Right now, this beach doesn't offer enough to do," said Tartu deputy mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform). "It's badly accessible. It doesn't meet people's expectations that there should be more to do here, in terms of both sports and kids of various ages."

The city's plans for revamping the river beach were unveiled at a public consultation held Tuesday evening. Among the concerns of local residents to attend was the fact that the planned asphalt path and plastic coating on playground equipment won't be environmentally friendly.

"Wood and other more environmentally friendly materials could be used for playground equipment," said Supilinn resident Anneli, suggesting more sand and clay for children to play with as well.

"People also raised the fact that there should be more wild nature at the beach too," Anneli continued. "Based on this design, the plan is to completely overhaul this beach based on human use, but people would actually still like to see this nature as it is now, with a few minor additions."

Estonia's second city is home to three public beaches. Located on the opposite bank of the river, the Emajõe City Swimming Pool underwent full renovations and modernization two years ago.

According to Supilinn resident Peep Mardiste, current plans for the other river beach raise questions regarding whether all of Tartu's beaches have to look exactly alike.

"Tons of equipment, things for people playing sports, things for kids to climb on, all kinds of things – or could one beach be left a little more untamed?" Mardiste asked.

"It's always been the case up until now that the Emajõgi beach on the right bank, at the edge of Supilinn, has less equipment, and a lot of people like that just the way it is – [people] that want a more relaxed [beach], with just sand and water," he continued. "Now the dispute with the city government is whether to overload this beach with all kinds of plastic, metal and other junk the same way or to leave it even just a bit more natural."

While local residents wait and see what compromise will be reached with the city regarding these plans, one fight has already been won by the community – the city government has already ditched plans for the construction of an 80-space parking lot next to the beach and since scaled planned parking down to just a fifth of the original area.

