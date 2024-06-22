Wooden sailing vessel under Estonian flag ready for Tall Ships Races

News
the Hiiuingel.
the Hiiuingel. Source: ERR
News

Completed in 2018 in Hiiumaa, Hiiuingel is the first wooden sailing vessel to sail under the Estonian flag. The ship will soon take part in the world's largest sailing regatta – The Tall Ships Races – which begins at the end of June. ERR journalist Juhan Hepner visited the ship near Kärdla in Hiiumaa to find out more.

While modern yachts flying under the Estonian flag have taken part in The Tall Ships Races before, Hiiuingel, built from wood and using traditional shipbuilding techniques, is the first of its kind from Estonia. Hiiuingel was supposed to take part in the 2021 regatta, but that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regatta will begin in Klaipeda, Lithuania at the end of June after which the crew will travel across the Baltic Sea for more than a month.

"The idea is that the big sailing boats can compete against each other, and there are always long distances for big sailing boats. You have to sail hundreds and hundreds of nautical miles. The longest leg of this year's Tall Ships Races is the last leg from Mariehamn (Åland isalnds) to Szczecin (Poland), and that's over 400 nautical miles," said Ain Tähiste, Hiiuingel's captain.

During a trial run near Kärdla, ETV correspondent Juhan Hepner was even given the chance to try hoisting the sail under the watchful eyes of Hiiuingel's crew during the trial run.

Crew member Toomas Kokovkin, said that the base of Hiiuingel was modelled on 19th century ships and that it was exciting to be taking part in the regatta.

"We're interested in this kind of real sailing, with traditional techniques, and The Tall Ships Races is the kind of place where we're not allowed to start the engine and we have to travel only with the sail," Kokovkin explained.

Hiiuingel will set sail from the port of Kärdla towards Lithuania at noon on June 24. The Tall Ships Races can be seen in Tallinn in mid-July.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:45

Summer hiking recommendations: Käsmu, Riisa, and Väike Väerada

08:00

Wooden sailing vessel under Estonian flag ready for Tall Ships Races

21.06

Hikers find WW2 bomb while pitching tent in Ida-Viru County

21.06

PPA to close Estonia's Narva border for two days

21.06

Top court: Former UT Dean Raul Eamets violated procedural restrictions

21.06

State wants to make telecoms pay for technical regulatory services

21.06

Tallinn ring road's Jüri roundabout partially closed for two months

21.06

Vahur Karus becomes EDF Joint Headquarters commander

21.06

Estonian women's épée team out to France in Euro Championship quarters

21.06

Supreme Court: PPA's indirect vaccination requirement was proportionate

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.06

Long line forms at Narva border crossing again Friday morning Updated

20.06

New designs for Tallinn's Ülemiste Center extension unveiled

21.06

PPA to close Estonia's Narva border for two days

20.06

PPA closes Narva border crossing point after long queue forms

20.06

Estonia buys Caesar self-propelled howitzers from France

21.06

Estonia's Indrek Saar heading into Council of Europe secretary election as favorite

13.02

Former Estonian ambassador to Moscow: Russia now in war of national liberation against the West

23.06

Myths and traditions: How does Estonia celebrate Midsummer?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo