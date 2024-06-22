Wooden sailing vessel under Estonian flag ready for Tall Ships Races

Completed in 2018 in Hiiumaa, Hiiuingel is the first wooden sailing vessel to sail under the Estonian flag. The ship will soon take part in the world's largest sailing regatta – The Tall Ships Races – which begins at the end of June. ERR journalist Juhan Hepner visited the ship near Kärdla in Hiiumaa to find out more.

While modern yachts flying under the Estonian flag have taken part in The Tall Ships Races before, Hiiuingel, built from wood and using traditional shipbuilding techniques, is the first of its kind from Estonia. Hiiuingel was supposed to take part in the 2021 regatta, but that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regatta will begin in Klaipeda, Lithuania at the end of June after which the crew will travel across the Baltic Sea for more than a month.

"The idea is that the big sailing boats can compete against each other, and there are always long distances for big sailing boats. You have to sail hundreds and hundreds of nautical miles. The longest leg of this year's Tall Ships Races is the last leg from Mariehamn (Åland isalnds) to Szczecin (Poland), and that's over 400 nautical miles," said Ain Tähiste, Hiiuingel's captain.

During a trial run near Kärdla, ETV correspondent Juhan Hepner was even given the chance to try hoisting the sail under the watchful eyes of Hiiuingel's crew during the trial run.

Crew member Toomas Kokovkin, said that the base of Hiiuingel was modelled on 19th century ships and that it was exciting to be taking part in the regatta.

"We're interested in this kind of real sailing, with traditional techniques, and The Tall Ships Races is the kind of place where we're not allowed to start the engine and we have to travel only with the sail," Kokovkin explained.

Hiiuingel will set sail from the port of Kärdla towards Lithuania at noon on June 24. The Tall Ships Races can be seen in Tallinn in mid-July.

--

