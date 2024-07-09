Tall Ships Races and maritime festival come to Tallinn this weekend

The world's largest sailing training regatta will take place in Tallinn this weekend at the Seaplane Harbor, the Old City Harbor, and Noblessner.

Between July 11-14, visitors can see more than 60 large sailing ships from 16 countries and enjoy performances by Estonia's top artists.

The farthest ship will come from Ecuador (Guayas) and the oldest will be the Danish ketch, Jens Krogh.

"Our maritime days have significantly contributed to Tallinn's image as a maritime city, and each year we strive to bring big ships and maritime activities to our harbors. This year, thanks to the arrival of Tall Ship Races, we will achieve just that," said Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja.

More than 30 free concerts will take place in the harbors over the weekend.

Performing artists include Daniel Levi, Alika, Liis Lemsalu's Band, Terminaator, Vennaskond, Elina Nechayeva, and many more to count. The program will feature musical experiences created for the Tall Ships Races Tallinn, 2024.

Children can see performances by Lolala and Band, Lotte, and Roos. They can watch KVARk science theater performances, and participate in educational games, bouncy castles, traditional Premia children's runs, and mini-orienteering.

Tickets are available on Piletilevi and on-site.

A sea taxi will operate between the Old City Harbour cruise area and the Seaplane Harbor. On Saturday, the sea taxi will travel to Pirita Harbor where Puuluup will perform at the Muhu Väin Regatta.

More information about the Tall Ships Races Tallinn 2024 program can be found HERE.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!