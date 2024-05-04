Clipper Cutty Sark model in Tallinn Airport invites to Tall Ships Races 2024

Tall Ships Race fleet.
Tall Ships Race fleet. Source: Tall Ships Races 2024
A model of the world's famous and historically fastest merchant ship, the Cutty Sark, is temporarily on display in Tallinn Airport's passenger area to remind guests of the world's largest sail training regatta in Tallinn on July 11–14. The last time a similar scene occurred in the capital was in 1992, when the Cutty Sark Regatta visited Tallinn.

The Tall Ships Races is Europe's largest and longest-standing sail training ship regatta, bringing together over 60 large sailing vessels from 10-15 different countries around the world. The fleet arriving in Tallinn's harbors comprises 1,500 crew members.

The Tall Ships Races 2024 is a learning regatta, so half of the crew of the sailing ships are sea lovers aged 15-25, while professional seafarers are serving as teachers in this fleet.

"The Tall Ships Races, featuring magnificent sailing ships, is a very special regatta returning to Tallinn after a long interval. It offers a unique opportunity for both locals and visitors to enjoy an extraordinary maritime festival in Tallinn's harbors," Marje Tõemäe, project manager for Tall Ships Races Tallinn 2024, said.

The clipper Cutty Sark is an iconic sailing ship, perfectly representing the regatta coming to Tallinn this summer.

"Cutty Sark has a long and exciting history. Known for its impressive speed compared to other clippers of its time, it stood out in races to be the first to bring valuable tea cargo from China to London. The young and daring captains of the tea clippers, known as China Birds, were as famous and popular in the late 19th century as Formula 1 drivers are today. This parallels the spirit of the sail training regatta, where the fastest vessel and the smartest crew win," Iris Tomson, program manager for the regatta at Lennusadam, explained.

The model of Cutty Sark, now displayed at the airport, was created by Estonia's greatest model master, Hermann Tõnissoo, and was his last completed work in the 1970s. He reportedly worked on the model for several years before his death in 1974.

The clipper Cutty Sark was one of the fastest sailing ships of its time, originally transporting tea between Britain and China, and later wool between Britain and Australia. The largest known tea cargo carried by the vessel was over 600 tons – a remarkable feat for a ship measuring 64.77 meters in length.

After serving 25 years in British merchant shipping, Cutty Sark was sold to Portugal in 1895 and renamed Ferreira. In 1922, it became the last clipper sailing the global seas. Briefly renamed Maria do Amparo, it returned to its homeland in 1922.

From 1924 to 1950, Cutty Sark served as a training ship, preparing cadets for the British Royal Navy and merchant fleet. Since 1957, after extensive renovation, Cutty Sark has served as a museum ship in Greenwich, London, continuing to educate and inspire generations of young sailors.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

