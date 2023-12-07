Hundreds of volunteers sought for 2024 Tallinn Tall Ships Races

News
The Tall Ships Races in 2021.
The Tall Ships Races in 2021. Source: Albert Truuväärt
News

From July 11 – 14, 2024, Tallinn will host Europe's largest sail training ship regatta, the Tall Ships Races, bringing nearly 50 large sailing ships to three of the city's harbors. The city is now looking for up to 500 volunteers to help ensure the event runs smoothly.

Marje Tõemäe, project manager of The Tall Ships Races Tallinn 2024, highlighted that the event is both a special and unique occasion for the city, as it is Europe's largest sailing regatta. During the event, more than 50 large sailing ships will arrive at three of the harbors in the Estonian capital.

"We aim to provide a thrilling and varied program for both the participants of the regatta and all visitors. There will be opportunities to visit the sailing ships, enjoy performances by Estonia's top artists, and participate in a variety of activities on land and at sea," Tõemäe said.

During the 2024 Tall Ships Races, Tallinn will play host to a lively maritime festival at the Lennusadam, Noblessner, and Vanasadam harbors, including an array of activities both on land and at sea. Emphasizing eco-friendliness, the event will focus on marine conservation, ensuring a sustainable celebration for all attendees.

To ensure the event runs smoothly, up to 500 volunteers are now being sought.

Available roles include liaison officers, information assistants, mascots, dockworkers, loaders, eco-warriors, course influencers, and land sailors.

Volunteers will gain valuable experience in organizing an international event, forge new friendships across the seas, and have an exclusive chance to explore the interiors of some of the world's largest sailing ships.

Applications for volunteer roles will stay open until all positions are filled, or until April 25, 2024. All those aged 16 and over are eligible to apply.

In addition to Tallinn, the 2024 Tall Ships Races will also be hosted by Klaipėda in Lithuania, Helsinki and Turku in Finland, Mariehamn in Åland, and Szczecin in Poland.

More information about volunteer roles and the application process can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:43

Hundreds of volunteers sought for 2024 Tallinn Tall Ships Races

15:04

Estonia's Enefit, Lithuanian retailer ink deal for 250 charging stations

14:41

2024 minimum wage in Estonia confirmed at €820 per month

14:38

Leading coalition politicians deny prime minister resignation suggestions

14:08

Cold weather pushes Estonia's electricity consumption close to all-time high

13:59

Estonia to break off legal assistance agreement with Russia

13:33

Two Estonian museums nominated for coveted European award

12:55

Partly state-funded new church in Jõgeva also to serve as community center

12:39

Estonian climate scientists skeptical over practical steps taken at COP28

11:57

Tartu 2024 to kick off with show on banks of Emajõgi and open-air rave at ERM

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

06.12

Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

06.12

Kallas has used private jet 28 times in three years

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings

06.12

Kallas on tax hikes: I likely am committing political suicide

06.12

Weather in Estonia set to get even colder heading into weekend

06.12

Another segment of Central Tallinn's streets reopens, in one direction

06.12

Police want to avoid a repeat of the Tallinn pro-Palestinian protest

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: