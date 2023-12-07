Hundreds of volunteers sought for 2024 Tallinn Tall Ships Races

From July 11 – 14, 2024, Tallinn will host Europe's largest sail training ship regatta, the Tall Ships Races, bringing nearly 50 large sailing ships to three of the city's harbors. The city is now looking for up to 500 volunteers to help ensure the event runs smoothly.

Marje Tõemäe, project manager of The Tall Ships Races Tallinn 2024, highlighted that the event is both a special and unique occasion for the city, as it is Europe's largest sailing regatta. During the event, more than 50 large sailing ships will arrive at three of the harbors in the Estonian capital.

"We aim to provide a thrilling and varied program for both the participants of the regatta and all visitors. There will be opportunities to visit the sailing ships, enjoy performances by Estonia's top artists, and participate in a variety of activities on land and at sea," Tõemäe said.

During the 2024 Tall Ships Races, Tallinn will play host to a lively maritime festival at the Lennusadam, Noblessner, and Vanasadam harbors, including an array of activities both on land and at sea. Emphasizing eco-friendliness, the event will focus on marine conservation, ensuring a sustainable celebration for all attendees.

To ensure the event runs smoothly, up to 500 volunteers are now being sought.

Available roles include liaison officers, information assistants, mascots, dockworkers, loaders, eco-warriors, course influencers, and land sailors.

Volunteers will gain valuable experience in organizing an international event, forge new friendships across the seas, and have an exclusive chance to explore the interiors of some of the world's largest sailing ships.

Applications for volunteer roles will stay open until all positions are filled, or until April 25, 2024. All those aged 16 and over are eligible to apply.

In addition to Tallinn, the 2024 Tall Ships Races will also be hosted by Klaipėda in Lithuania, Helsinki and Turku in Finland, Mariehamn in Åland, and Szczecin in Poland.

More information about volunteer roles and the application process can be found here.

--

