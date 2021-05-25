Gallery: Tall Ships Races exhibition opened at Seaplane Harbor

Culture
A new exhibition at the Seaplane Harbor (Lennusadam) reflects on the history of the sailing regatta Tall Ships Races and its connections to Estonia. Tallinn is set to serve as one of the hosting ports of the international regatta in July.

The largest international sail training regatta Tall Ships Races visited Tallinn in 1992 and the fleet also made stops in Tallinn in 2007, 2013 and 2017 as part of the Cruise-in-Company initiative. Multiple Estonian yachts have participated in the regatta, also bringing home quite a few awards.

The theme area of the Seaplane Harbor hangar houses five world-class sailing ship models in addition to stories about Estonian vessels in the competition. The ship models on display are: Cutty Sark, Preussen, Krusenstern (ex. Padua), Kobenhavn and Thomas W. Lawson. Footage from Kalev Vapper of the 1986 regatta is also available.

The curator of the exhibition is Estonian Maritime Museum (Meremuuseum) researcher Feliks Gornischeff. The exhibition is supplemented by a massive photo installation outside the Seaplane Harbor. The installation is compiled of photos of the 2017 regatta, taken by Sven Tupits.

"Both the Tall Ships Races regatta and the Estonia Maritime Museum share a common goal of maintaining the heritage of historic sailing ships. Although our focus is tied to Estonia, you can find models of world famous sailing ships in the museum's collections, which we will happily put on display for the exhibition," said Urmas Dresen, director of the maritime museum.

The Tall Ships Races 2021, taking place on June 27 - August 3 will stop over in Klaipeda, Turku, Tallinn, Maarianhamina and Szczecin. The aim of the training regatta is to include and teach young people and draw attention to the condition of the maritime environment and  environmental sustainability.

The Tall Ships Races will stop over in Tallinn from July 15-18 next year. The one hundred or so ships will berth in the Old City Harbor, the Seaplane Harbor, in the Noblessner harbor compound, in Kalaranna Harbor and at Patarei Naval Fortress in Tallinn.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

