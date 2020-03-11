Photos: 'Time Flies over Harbors' exhibition opens at Seaplane Harbor

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Photo: "Time Flies over Harbors" at the Seaplane Harbor in Tallinn. March 2020. Author: Hendrik Osula
Last Friday, an exhibition and audiovisual installation titled "Time Flies over Harbors," dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the Estonian Maritime Museum, was opened at the Seaplane Harbor in Tallinn.

A festive opening event was attended by friends of the museum, members and supporters of the Antarctica 200 expedition as well as exhibitors of the Tallinn Boat Show (Meremess), which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The exhibition "Time Flies over Harbors" takes visitors on flyovers over 12 Estonian harbors, from their past to their present. Among the featured harbors are Tallinn's Old City Harbor, the birthplace of the museum, as well as the Seaplane Harbor itself. Also featured are the Old Fishing Harbor (Kalasadam), Mine Harbor (Miinisadam), Noblessner, Pirita, Paldiski North Harbor (Paldiski põhjasadam), Vene-Balti Harbor, Bekkeri Harbor, and the harbors at Kunda, Loksa and Orissaare.

Estonian Maritime Museum director Urmas Dresen, chief curator of the new exhibition, spoke at the opening event. He was pleased that what started out as a simple idea grew into a video installation that provides an experience to its viewers.

"I'm also glad that among the first visitors of the exhibition are Tallinn Boat Show exhibitors, who help people reach these harbors with both gear and maritime safety knowledge."

"Time Flies over Harbors" will be open through Sunday, August 30.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

exhibitionsestonian maritime museumseaplane harbor
