Gallery: Saskia Boddeke exhibit 'Sex and the Sea' reaches Seaplane Harbour

Last Thursday, the Estonian Maritime Museum held a festive opening at the Seaplane Harbour in Tallinn for Dutch multimedia artist Saskia Boddeke's exhibit "Sex and the Sea," which focusses on sailors' lust and longing.

Among the 400 guests to attend the opening were maritime, history, art and cultural aficionados, and particularly popular were a film featuring interviews with sailors as well as love letters sent to a man from Hiiumaa by young ladies from Finland.

"Visitors are encouraged to feel the same emotions of homesickness and sexual desire as seamen are faced with when they are at sea for months on end and staying in unfamiliar ports," it is written on the exhibit's homepage.

"Far away from their homes, other norms and values can sometimes hold sway," the description reads. "Will the passing sailor allow himself to be tempted in these exotic locations? Does he have a different girl in every port? Does the lonely sailor write home every day? Or may a young hothead see the shape of a mermaid when a manatee appears?"

The exhibit was previously shown at the Maritime Museum of Finland and, according to its homepage, first realised on the initiative of the Maritiem Museum Rotterdam.

"Sex and the Sea" is recommended for visitors ages 12 and up. It will remain open at the Seaplane Harbour in Põhja-Tallinn through 19 January 2020.

Click here for more information regarding tickets and hours of operation.