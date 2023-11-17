Estonia confirmed to host 2025 offshore yachting world championship

Estonian-built yacht the Clean Energy.
Estonian-built yacht the Clean Energy. Source: Eesti Jahtklubide Liit
Estonia will host the 2025 Offshore Yacht Racing (ORC) World Championships.

The international sailing association Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) made the announcement Tuesday at its AGM in Malaga, Spain, while the offer comes of the back of competitions organized in Estonia to date, including the 2021 event.

Meanwhile a new harbor facility at the Kalevi Yacht Club in Pirita is due to be completed next year – the building's design in any case took into account improvements needed for the hosting of high-profile regattas.

Since the 2025 European Championships were awarded to Spain, more specifically the island of Mallora, the world championship for that year had to be held in northern seas, following a principle of alternation between northern and southern venues which the ORC follows.

Final dates for the event are to be revealed in January, though organizers have hinted that the ORC traditionally holds the race in the third week of July, or the second week in August.

Piret Salmistu and Agnes Lill, organizers of the 2021 event, represented Estonia, on behalf of the Estonian Yachting Union (Eesti Jahtklubide Liit) at the ORC during the process which led to Tallinn being awarded the 2025 race.

Other ORC races to take place, if not off Estonia then in the region, include next year's European Championships (off Åland/Ahvenanmaa) and the double-handed 2026 European Championships, in Helsinki and Klaiepeda.

--

