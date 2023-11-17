Ott Tänak tenth after Rally Japan opening stages

News
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in action in the wet in Japan.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in action in the wet in Japan. Source: M-Sport
News

Ott Tänak lay tenth after the first four stages proper at Rally Japan, the final race in the 2023 WRC season and his last for M-Sport Ford, in rainy conditions which saw a stage abandoned and a rather idiosyncratic leaderboard emerging.

Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) was in the lead going into the maintenance break after stage four.

One of the shortest rallies of the season at 304 kilometers, on asphalt, the WRC driver's title had already been decided at last month's Central European Rally, with Finn Kalle Rovanperä winning his second championship for Toyota, having won his maiden title last season.

Tänak lies in fourth place for M-Sport Ford, with no chance of improving on that, though Evans, and last year's Rally Japan winner Thierry Neuville (Belgium, Hyundai) have second place to compete for.

With the time difference between Japan and Estonia, stage start times run mostly from midnight Estonian time, to midday.

Thursday's (Wednesday in Estonia) initial shakedown saw Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja finish ninth. "For some reason, the car is not handling at all right now," Tänak commented briefly.

The race is his final for M-Sport Ford, as he rejoins Hyndai next year; Tänak and M-Sport principal Richard Millener have been hoping to go out on a high.

Chances of that being met took a dent with severely wet conditions in Nagoya for the first full day of the event, which began just after midnight Estonian time, with the route quickly turning slippy and several drivers spinning off, including local driver Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota) and Hyundai's Dani Sordo.

Neuville won stage one, while Evans took stages two and three; stage three was particularly challenging for Tänak, who was battling with a misted-up windshield and finished nearly three minutes behind the leader.

These conditions also led to a very unusual situation at the end of the test, where seven of the 12 fastest crews were from the second-tier WRC2 series.

Stage four was in the event abandoned due to the poor conditions.

The table below shows the standings after the canceled stage four and the maintenance break; stage five is already under way at the time of writing, having started at just after 6.30 a.m. Estonian time, and will be followed by three more stages on Friday, the last ending around lunchtime in Estonia.

Rally Japan standings after stage four. Source: WRC

Eight stages follow on Saturday, between 1 a.m. and lunchtime, with six more on the Sunday, the last starting just after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:44

Experts: NATO secretary general appointment process quite opaque

11:05

No overnight attempts to illegally cross Estonian border from Russia at Narva

10:25

SDE and Eesti 200 want more exemptions in car tax bill

10:16

Union: Teacher strike coming, let's discuss when

09:53

Riigikogu committee urges Estonian consulates in the US remain open

09:44

Electricity price differential between Estonia and Nordics arose in 2020

08:28

ERR in Finland: Southeastern border calm Thursday ahead of closure

07:58

Estonia's final Euro 2024 home qualifier ends in 2:0 loss to Austria

07:50

Teachers want another meeting with the prime minister to discuss salaries

07:23

Ott Tänak tenth after Rally Japan opening stages

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.11

PPA ready to close Estonia's border crossings if 'migration pressure' rises Updated

13.11

Domino's Pizza launching in Estonia

16.11

Minister: Russia let Somali citizens cross border without Schengen entry rights Updated

15.11

European Commission puts Estonia's 2023 recession at deepest in EU

16.11

Finland to close four border crossing points with Russia night before Saturday Updated

14.11

Estonian flag flown upside down outside Tartu student dorm

15.11

PPA: Estonia has a plan for mass illegal migration from Russia

15.11

Tallinn mulls reducing parking spaces, raising parking fees

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: