Mart Kuusk on transatlantic rowing bid: 600 hours of voluntary galley slavery

One half of an Estonian duo who plan to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a rowboat spoke to "Vikerhommik" about his motivation.

Mart Kuusk, who ran for the Parempoolsed party at last year's Riigikogu elections, will be joined by diplomat and former government minister Hannes Hanso in the trip, scheduled for the end of this year.

Kuusk, 54, told "Vikerhommik," that both rowers are motivated by the belief that if others have succeeded in this feat, there is no reason why they can't either.

The idea originated four years ago with Hanso, who had seen that rowing across the world's second largest ocean could be, and has been, done. "He asked me if I would join, and I immediately said yes," Kuusk recalled.

Kuusk clarified that the pair will not be paddling across the Atlantic, but rather rowing, the key difference being that while paddling involves a boat being propelled by a paddle which is not attached to the vessel, classic rowing uses affixed oars, with the rower facing backward to the direction of travel.

Kuusk stressed that their upcoming exploits are not the result of a "midlife crisis," but instead from a lifelong desire to explore.

He said: "For us, it's not about a midlife crisis, but rather a 'crisis' that spans a lifetime."

"I agree with Immanuel Kant's statement that only foolish people require a change of scenery. In that sense, I am extremely foolish; I always want to go somewhere. I think the Earth is an amazing place to explore, and if life has given us the opportunity to do so, then we will take it," Kuusk went on.

To date, approximately 500 people have rowed across the Atlantic Ocean.

"You need determination, readiness, a suitable boat (not just any old fishing boat bought in Estonia), and preparation. There are many uncertainties; you can prepare physically and mentally as much as you want, but the reality will only unfold out there," Kuusk went on.

Support is crucial to the endeavor, he added. "It will be a very expensive project, but we've been fortunate enough to have been able to attract some interesting companies and supporters. We have the boat now, and we are working independently."

Hanso, 52, is currently Estonia's ambassador to China.

"Hannes is working hard at the Estonian embassy in China, training on a rowing machine and reporting on how sore his muscles get. I'm doing the same work individually here, to prepare physically," Kuusk added.

Hanso and Kuusk are also attend a specialized course in the U.K. which will cover safety, navigation, communication, and other aspects of crossing the ocean.

Following this British-developed format, they plan to row for two hours then rest for two hours, repeating this cycle around the clock for about 50 days.

This, Kuusk aid, equates to roughly 600 hours of voluntary galley slavery.

After initially agreeing to the gauntlet thrown down before him, Kuusk said he felt uncertain and slightly fearful, but has since gained in self-assurance.

"We are doing this safely and doing everything that is humanly possible to ensure we hold up our part of the arrangement. I trust in the technology of the boat. Unlike climbing Everest, where around 2,500 people have attempted to reach the summit yet as many as 500 have perished in the process, the statistics for crossing the ocean, even as it is physically and mentally challenging, are more encouraging. The environment itself won't kill you, if you know how to deal with it," Kuusk outlined.

"We will likely be affected by 'the great gray,' or depression-like states, due to the vast emptiness. A lack of environmental stimulation can have a daunting effect on the brain's activity," he added.

"However, we believe that if others have succeeded, we can too."

Mart Kuusk and Hannes Hanso aim to complete their Atlantic crossing by the end of January 2025.

Norwegian-born Americans Frank Samuelsen and George Harbo were the first to row right the way across the Atlantic, a distance of over 6,000 kilometers, in a west to east direction in the summer of 1896.

No one else stepped up to undertake the same journey for many decades, and Briton John Fairfax was the first rower to complete the feat solo, this time east to west, in the summer of 1969.

A competitive Atlantic rowing race was set up by Scottish yachtsman and rower Chay Blyth in the 1990s, and takes place most years.

