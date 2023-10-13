New ETV show to chart the progress of Defense League volunteers

A new reality show will follow the challenging jorney undertaken by a group of friends who joined the volunteer Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit).

The new documentary series, "Kuidas meist said sõdurid" ("How we got to be soldiers"), starts on ETV on Sunday at 7.15 p.m. Estonian time, and shows how the war in Ukraine brought to the Defense League both women and men alike, who previously would have thought that they would never have to take up arms. 

But can everyone be transformed into a soldier? The eight-part series attempts to find out.

The brainchild of Arbo Tammiksaar, "Kuidas meist said sõdurid" is a documentary, Tammiksaar told ERR that provides the unvarnished truth and will not sugar coat anything; noone was given an easy time of it, he added, though despite the different backgrounds and preparation, everyone taking part coped with the experience, he added.

Tammiksaar himself had joined the Defense League in spring 2022, and recalled experiences such as poor weather, night attacks, leopard crawling, obstacle courses, river crossings and more.

"All of this we do voluntarily," he added.

In addition to Arbo Tammiksaar, participants in "Kuidas meist said sõdurid" are Andrei Hvostov, Kaidor Kahar, Madis Aren, Mart Kuusk, Heiki Urbala, Kathy Uhtjärv, and others (see gallery).

 The Defense League itself has also been consulted and provided resources, in the making of the show.

Foreign nationals resident in Estonia have in some cases joined, as supporting members, the Defense League, which is organized territorially, with the idea that you turn to your local Defense District (Malev).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane

Source: ERR Menu

