Gen. Riho Ühtegi quits as head of Defense League

Ge. Riho Ühtegi.
Ge. Riho Ühtegi. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Gen. Riho Ühtegi will quit his post as head of Estonia's voluntary Defense League next year.

"I am the oldest serving Defense Forces member today. The change of generation needs to be finalized eventually. If I am the last dinosaur, then the time has come for him to move and allow younger men to take over," Ühtegi told ERR.

Asked about his impact on the organization, the general said he believes the creation of territorial defense takes the cake. "The final push, territorial defense, returning to the roots of the Defense League and putting an end to pointless battle groups. Concentrating on fighting where the reservists live the effectiveness of which has proven itself elsewhere in the world," Ühtegi said.

The retiring general said that he will spend the next year doing everything he has not had the time to do over the past 30 years. "I would like to put my home in order, so that by the time I'm too old to get anything done, I can kick my feet up and rest."

Gen. Riho Ühtegi has been commanding the Defense League since 2019 and joined the organization even before Estonia restored its independence – in 1990. He is also one of the organization's founding members and an officer since 1991.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

