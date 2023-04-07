EDF to call over 10,000 reservists for territorial defense exercise

More than 10,000 reservists will get the call for this fall's Ussisõnad (Parseltongue) territorial defense exercise in the coming weeks. The aim of the exercise is to brush up on fighters' individual skills as well as squad and platoon-level attrition, ambush and obstacle training.

"The Ussisõnad exercise is the largest reserve training event in Estonia's history which we expect around 10,000 reservists appointed to territotial defense units in 2022 to attend," EDF Commander, Gen. Martin Herem said.

He said that even though territorial defense units are tied to a given territory and their tasks are less demanding than those of maneuver units, the exercise will nevertheless be intensive.

Territorial defense units are largely made up of reservists who completed their conscription training more than five years ago and whose recent tasks in the reserve structure have been taken over by newer reservists. At the same time, their training still allows them to carry out military tasks.

"The contribution of unit commanders but also every individual reservist is key to the success of the exercise. These units will be just as good in battle, should the need arise, as they will be after this exercise. That is why I urge every reservist to take their training seriously," Herem added.

The exercise will take place between August 28 and October 8 and will see all Defense League territorial defense units train with EDF units. Every unit's training will consist of commander training, general training and cooperation training.

Every territorial defense unit's training will run for approximately ten days.

Territorial defense is a wartime territorial structure of the EDF covering the whole of Estonia. The territorial defense structure consists of reservists appointed to wartime roles and active EDF members.

