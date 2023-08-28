Almost 10,000 people set to join Estonia's largest ever reservist exercise

News
Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) General Martin Herem and Defense League (Kaitseliit) chief Defense League commander Brig.Gen. Riho Ühtegi.
Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) General Martin Herem and Defense League (Kaitseliit) chief Defense League commander Brig.Gen. Riho Ühtegi. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

This Monday marked the start of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) largest ever military reservist training exercise Ussisõnad (Parseltongue). Nearly 10,000 reservists are expected to take part in the exercise, which runs until October 8.

The first wave of reservists will arrive for exercise Ussisõnad on Wednesday. The reservists expected to attend were assigned to territorial defense units in 2022.

Commander of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) Maj. Gen. Riho Ühtegi said, that the exercises will be divided by territorial defense region, beginning in the north.

The exercise is one of the largest logistical operations the EDF has conducted since the restoration of Estonia's independence, with the need to supply nearly half a million items of equipment to almost 10,000 reserve troops.

Last year, the decision was made to increase the number of reservists in Estonia by 10,000. Reservists were then given the opportunity to register voluntarily and able to choose the local unit they wanted to join.

According to Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Gen. Martin Herem, more than 1,400 people took advantage of that opportunity.

Gen. Herem said, that the increase in size of Estonia's territorial defense force means each of the country's county will have over 1,000 reservist soldiers. The assembled units will stay in their home counties, and in some cases even in their own municipalities, he added.

Ühtegi added that the dramatic increase in size of Estonia's territorial defense force will certainly provide a challenge. "It looks like we can handle it. And whatever we can't, will need to be addressed going forward," he said.

The Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) training exercise "Ussisõnad" (Parseltongue). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

According to Ühtegi, the exercises will be led by the commanders of the different territorial defense districts. However the main burden will be on local defense units, which will be responsible for working with the new recruits.

"The main objective is to integrate the reserve groups as soon as possible into the existing ground forces. The exercise also has to show where the weaknesses in the system are when it comes to supporting significantly larger units," Ühtegi said.

The reservists will have the same equipment as members of the Defense League. The exercises will consist of three phases. First leadership training, second, refresher training and third, execution of tasks in the reservists' designated areas of responsibility, Ühtegi said.

Gen. Martin Herem, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Maj. Gen. Riho Ühegi. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

During the exercise, there will be increased military activity according to the following schedule:

Area of responsibility of the Northern Territorial Defense Region: August 28– September 10.

Area of responsibility of the Northeast Territorial Defense Region: September 13–22.

Area of responsibility of the Western Territorial Defense Region: September 20–29.

Area of responsibility of the Southern Territorial Defense Region: September 15–24, and September 29–October 8.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:30

Prime minister not to appear before Riigikogu committees on Metaprint case

14:56

Estonian PM scandal increasingly picked up by foreign media into weekend

14:06

Gallery: Estonian PM Kaja Kallas' visit to AS Metaprint in January 2022

13:32

Almost 10,000 people set to join Estonia's largest ever reservist exercise

12:47

Local designer puts on fashion show in Põltsamaa Castle courtyard

12:10

Estonian president: Prime minister has to answer unpleasant questions too

12:00

Gallery: Estonian National Opera's new season opens with traditional fair

11:24

Mihkel Mooste: Dignified death and undignified suffering

10:40

Kaia Kanepi up two spots in latest WTA rankings

10:12

Kuressaare, Narva hospitals to be expanded with EU funding

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.08

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far

27.08

Deputy mayor: Airport inaccessible by tram for at least two more years

07:21

Kallas refuses to attend Riigikogu select committee sitting Monday

25.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I have no plans to resign

27.08

Andrew Whyte: Pin the tail on the squirrel, or why Kaja Kallas won't resign

26.08

Survey of research sins in Estonia

12:10

Estonian president: Prime minister has to answer unpleasant questions too

27.08

Liisu Lass: Food for public relations thought in the wake of Kallas scandal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: