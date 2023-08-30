Gallery: First reservists arrive for exercise 'Ussisõnad'

The "Ussisõnad" exercise brought together the leaders of the Northern Territorial Defense District's reserve subunits at the Tapa military base.

Members of the Defense League (Kaitseliit) and Women's voluntary defense organization (Naiskodukaitse) distributed the essential supplies to the reservists upon their arrival at the Tapa Army Base (Tapa sõjaväelinnak).

Following today's training, the senior staff will receive a refresher training in which they will be reminded of the basic skills they acquired during their military service. In a few days the units will be organized to continue joint training and start interaction exercises.

"Everyone who has served in the armed forces should do their share to ensure that the situation remains as peaceful as it has been thus far, as the situation is undeniably very tense and we cannot ignore our country's location," Sgt.j. Kevin Piperal, who arrived for the training session, said.

Ussisõnad is the largest training event in Estonian history, focusing on the training of reservists who were assigned to land defense units in 2022. Ussisõnad activities will take place until October 8 in rural districts all over Estonia.

--

