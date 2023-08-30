Gallery: First reservists arrive for exercise 'Ussisõnad'

News
Northern Territorial Defense District Reserves began to arrive at various assembly locations.
Open gallery
30 photos
News

The "Ussisõnad" exercise brought together the leaders of the Northern Territorial Defense District's reserve subunits at the Tapa military base.

Members of the Defense League (Kaitseliit) and Women's voluntary defense organization (Naiskodukaitse) distributed the essential supplies to the reservists upon their arrival at the Tapa Army Base (Tapa sõjaväelinnak).

Following today's training, the senior staff will receive a refresher training in which they will be reminded of the basic skills they acquired during their military service. In a few days the units will be organized to continue joint training and start interaction exercises.

"Everyone who has served in the armed forces should do their share to ensure that the situation remains as peaceful as it has been thus far, as the situation is undeniably very tense and we cannot ignore our country's location," Sgt.j. Kevin Piperal, who arrived for the training session, said.

Ussisõnad is the largest training event in Estonian history, focusing on the training of reservists who were assigned to land defense units in 2022. Ussisõnad activities will take place until October 8 in rural districts all over Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:46

Koidula border checkpoint closure would impact Estonian locals most

10:30

Tartu 2024 Capital of Culture to cost €24.5 million over five years

09:58

Lithuania invites papal nuncio to talk over Pope Francis Russia comments

08:55

Statistics: Estonia's GDP falls 2.9 percent on year to Q2 2023

08:47

Estonian men's volleyball team loses European champs opening group game

08:23

Tallinn harbor area construction work yields another shipwreck find

08:07

Five companies submit bids for Sauga-Pärnu road section

07:54

Kristin Tattar takes lead in disc gold world championship stage

30.08

Three state high schools open in Tallinn

30.08

Quotas for Estonian herring fishing will be decided in October

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.08

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far

29.08

FSA fines LHV Pank close to €1 million

30.08

Kaja Kallas: Estonia's moral standards are so much higher

29.08

Spontaneous anchorage in Estonian waters could pose environmental threat

30.08

Three state high schools open in Tallinn

30.08

Kaja Kallas agrees to appear before Riigikogu committees

30.08

Ossinovski: MP Kallas has not given exhaustive answers on spouse's business

30.08

State wants to renew e-Estonia brand

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: