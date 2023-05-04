Government extends general conscription term to 11 months

News
EDF conscripts' boots on the ground.
EDF conscripts' boots on the ground. Source: Karl Jakob Toplaan
News

The Estonian government has opted to extend military conscription service terms to 11 months for most branches of services. Until now, only certain specialty areas of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) required 11-month terms from their conscripts. Eight months was the standard duration in most other cases.

The coalition government made the decision at its regular Thursday cabinet meeting, announcing that:

"Arising from the need to develop a new defensive capability in Estonia, it is also necessary to expand and modernize training given to conscripts, while the current definition of the duration of military service by profession no longer corresponds to the training plans of the present."

The bill abandons the list of specific professions, the training of which requires 11 months of military service, and instead establishes a general principle of 11 months of training for professions that require extensive military training or practice.

The government order putting in place the change abandons a list of specific areas which require 11, as opposed to eight, months of training, establishing as a general rule the 11-month term.

"As a consequence of this, units' combat readiness and conscripts' training levels will improve, while the reserve of specially trained persons will rise," the government added.

After completing their term, conscripts remain on EDF reserve lists and are liable for regular service, for instance during the large-scale "Okas" snap exercise, though the basis on which reservists in many cases will attend is also changing to a more territorially-based system, in conjunction with the volunteer Defense Force (Kaitseliit).

Exemptions to conscription apply to university students, those in certain professions, and for those with health issues, for instance, while some areas of the EDF, such as the air force (Õhuvägi) and special forces do not take on conscripts.

Another change the government is making will see those who acquire a specialty which requires extensive military training or rehearsals being assigned to a wartime post with a unit on permanent readiness, to allow for additional, in-depth training and to bolster permanent readiness capabilities.

The volume of conscripts called up per annum, set at 4,000, usually in two batches in spring and autumn, remains intact.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:10

Tax changes criticized by associations and Bank of Estonia

15:03

Global Estonians virtual forum live at 4 p.m. on ERR News Updated

14:34

Moscow Orthodox Church wants to conduct a service on May 9 at EDF Cemetery

14:18

Gallery: Sweden's King and Queen take train to Tartu

14:04

Government extends general conscription term to 11 months

13:21

Former PPA chief disciplinary proceedings wound up

13:03

Marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

12:45

Helme on alleged in-house row: Politics a magnet for sociopaths

12:12

Exhibition 'Michel Sittow in the North? Altarpieces in Dialogue' on display

11:52

Estonia's president to attend King Charles III coronation

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

03.05

New book about learning Estonian 'I Found You at Last' published online

03.05

Expert: I do not believe the Kremlin itself is behind the drone attacks

02.05

Denmark to deploy battalion to Baltic states

03.05

Estonia drops from fourth place to eighth in the world press freedom index

02.05

King and queen of Sweden on official visit to Tallinn

02.05

Estonia to acquire loitering munitions from Israel

03.05

Police ban public meetings supporting aggression leading up to May 9

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: