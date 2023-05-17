Police investigating company helping conscripts avoid military service

News
Andrei Vesterinen.
Andrei Vesterinen. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

The Central Criminal Police's corruption bureau has filed a criminal complaint against Armylaw OÜ and two of its associates for offering exemptions from conscription service. Initial reports indicate that falsified information and documents were supplied.

According to police, Armylaw OÜ provides legal counsel on how to avoid conscription, giving clients the impression that the activity is legal.

Their clients were instructed to provide false information regarding their place of residence or language skills, such as by enabling them to register their residence abroad and to remain invisible to the Defense Resources Agency, which relies on civil registry data. Armylaw agents acted on behalf of a client by providing false information in order to exempt them from military service.

The allegation refers to 10 activities executed by Armylaw on behalf of clients.

Armylaw OÜ and its representatives, 38-year-old Andrei Vesterinen, the company's sole owner, and 26-year-old Janika, as well as the young persons who utilized their services are suspect in the case.

Head of the Central Criminal Police's corruption bureau Ats Kübarsepp said that based on the information obtained thus far the company's clients attempted to avoid military service by providing false information.

Prosecutor Janno Reinkort of the Northern District Prosecutor's Office said knowingly falsifying a document and using it are separate offenses punishable by up to three years in prison.

"The purpose of submitting the forged document was to obtain a false residence registration number and, through the registration, exemption from military service," Reinkort said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

Related

watch again

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:05

FT: Kallas pleads with local companies to stop trade with Russia

19:25

Former foreign minister confirms run for Isamaa leadership

18:37

Estonia's MFA, embassies fly rainbow flags to support LGBT+ community

18:25

Police investigating company helping conscripts avoid military service

18:11

Riigikogu issues support statement for Ukraine's NATO membership

17:59

European Parliament elections scheduled for June 2024

17:51

Expert: Selling solar electricity to grid will become costlier

17:20

Tallinn to lay down new land tax rates

16:51

Prime minister declines call to apologize over opposition Russia remarks

16:22

25,000 musicians gather under arch for Youth Song Festival rehearsals

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

15.05

Estonian government approves draft same-sex marriage act

16.05

Population statistics 2022: Record low births, all time high migration

16.05

Latvia to revert to historic name when referring to Kaliningrad exclave

14:13

Whistleblower: Eesti 200 MP was aware of misuse of Slava Ukraini funds Updated

16.05

PM Kallas compares opposition's actions to the conduct of prewar Russia Updated

11:45

Linnahall – What is to be done?

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: