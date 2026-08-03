Fugitive suspect in Estonian criminal case caught at Latvian-Russian border

After nearly a year avoiding criminal proceedings, ArmyLaw OÜ owner Andrei Vesterinen is in Estonian custody following his capture at the Latvian-Russian border last week.

Vesterinen was detained on a European arrest warrant at the Grebņeva border checkpoint in eastern Latvia after crossing from Russia into EU territory. He was handed over to Estonian police at the Valga-Valka border on Saturday.

The suspect was taken to Tallinn Prison, and a court on Monday ordered him held in custody during criminal proceedings, citing him as a flight risk.

The case concerns ArmyLaw OÜ, a company owned by Vesterinen suspected of offering paid legal services to help call-up selectees illegally avoid mandatory conscription in the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

Vesterinen is a lawyer and former EDF servicemember and veteran who lost a leg while serving in Afghanistan.

After repeatedly failing to appear at court hearings, he was declared wanted in Estonia last September and later internationally, with an arrest warrant issued to ensure his appearance during proceedings.

Prosecutors said the case demonstrates that international searches and law enforcement cooperation can deliver results, even when finding a suspect takes time.

A verdict in the ongoing trial is expected on October 6.

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