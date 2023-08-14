Estonia's largest reservist exercise starts at end of August

Last year's Exercise Okas.
Last year's Exercise Okas. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Ten thousand reservists are expected to participate in Exercise Ussisõnad (Parseltongue) at the end of the month, the largest military reservist training exercise in Estonian history.

Ussisõnad will take place across Estonia between August 28-October 8.

At the weekend, Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur (Reform) visited the Southern Territorial Defence District headquarters to get an overview of preparations.

"This spring, the Government of the Republic introduced an increase in the wartime structure, largely through the expansion of the territorial defense," He said.

"It is now necessary to ensure that the territorial defense units are prepared to act to preserve freedom in Estonia, regardless of the threat. The training exercise for the command structure currently underway will create the best basis for the success of the exercise this autumn."

Hanno Pevkur. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The reservists expected to attend were assigned to territorial defense units in 2022.

They will be trained by experienced instructors from the territorial defense districts of the Defence League, as well as from the Division's 1st Infantry brigade, the Estonian Military Academy, and the Special Operations Command.

Increased military activity is as follows:

Area of responsibility of the Northern Territorial Defence Region: August 28– September 10.

Area of responsibility of the Northeast Territorial Defence Region: September 13–22.

Area of responsibility of the Western Territorial Defence Region: September 20–29.

Area of responsibility of the Southern Territorial Defence Region: September 15–24, and September 29–October 8.

Editor: Helen Wright

