Nearly 25,000 travel between mainland, western islands over Christmas

BNS
Aboard the ferry Tõll, approaching the Port of Kuivastu as the Piret travels back toward the mainland. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
TS Laevad, the subsidiary of listed port operator Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn) that operates ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the major western islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, carried 24,659 passengers and 8,491 vehicles during the three-day Christmas holiday, 6 and 7 percent more, respectively, than during the same period last year, regional paper Saarte Hääl reports.

The Virtsu-Kuivastu route, which connects Saaremaa to the mainland via the smaller island of Muhu, saw an increase of approximately 1,500 passengers, or 8.7 percent, and over 550 vehicles, or 9.5 percent, on year.

Increases on the Heltermaa-Rohuküla route connecting the mainland to Hiiumaa, meanwhile, were slightly more modest, seeing a decrease of 1.4 and 0.5 percent on year, respectively.

Over the entire week spanning from December 23-29, 10 percent more passengers and vehicles each were served on the two island routes than during Christmas week last year, with the number of passengers and vehicles both up on year.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

saaremaa ferries ts laevad hiiumaa christmas passenger numbers
