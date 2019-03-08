news

Hiiumaa wants 120 additional ferry departures on Rohuküla-Heltermaa route ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Trucks boarding the TS Laevad-owned and -operated ferry Tiiu at the Port of Heltermaa.
Trucks boarding the TS Laevad-owned and -operated ferry Tiiu at the Port of Heltermaa. Source: Katrin Press
News

The Hiiumaa municipal government wants the state to increase the number of departures on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route connecting Estonia's second-largest island to the mainland by 120 beginning this year at an estimated cost of €76,600.

"In recent years, the quality of the Hiiumaa ferry connection has significantly improved thanks to the purchase of new vessels and the dredging of the Rukki Channel," Hiiumaa Municipal Mayor Reili Rand wrote in an application submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. "Still awaiting a solution is the departure of at least six trips from both directions at the same time the year round, the need for which the community of Hiiumaa has been signalling for years but for which a financial opportunity has not yet existed."

According to the winter schedule, which runs from January until the end of March, there are five departures per day from both ports on the Hiiumaa route; the total increases to six at other times. Extra departures are also on the schedule on Fridays and Sundays year round, when demand is greater.

The municipal mayor said that stable departure times year round would ensure the smooth and reasonable flow of both business owners' supply chains as well as the transport of passengers.

Ms Rand said that the long-term changing of departure times that comes up ahead of ice conditions brings with it a situation in which already developed logistics plans do not work in the first quarter of the year.

She also noted that a five-departure schedule would mean a significant increase in the expenses of Hiiumaa residents both in terms of time and money. For example, according to the winter schedule, there is a 4.5-hour gap in the connection between the island of Hiiumaa and the mainland in the afternoon.

The municipal mayor said that the new ferries and the dredging of the Rukki Channel have meant increased transport security, which in turn has resulted in an increase in the number of passengers on the route. For example, last December, the route served 3,181 more passengers and 1,456 more vehicles than in December 2017; the route saw 15 more departures as well.

Ms Rand said in the application that the travel fee on the Heltermaa-Rohuküla route in the fourth quarter of last year totalled €654.93 and, considering prior practices, the six-departure schedule has been applied from the 13th week of the year.

"Thus, in order to service with six departures from the beginning of the year, it is necessary to increase the carriage volume by 120 departures, which, considering the travel fee in the fourth quarter of 2018, would be as follows: €654.93 x 120 departures is €78,600," she calculated.

Based on all of the above, the Hiiumaa municipal government has proposed increasing the state order on the Heltermaa-Rohuküla route by 120 departures from 2019, the financial cost of which according to the aforementioned calculations is €78,600.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ferrieshiiumaa


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
06.03

Sinisalu: Russia trying to influence Estonia via Western countries

06.03

Centre a bit wary due to being left out by Reform in the past, says Ratas

06.03

Ossinovski wants Kaljurand to lead SDE in European elections

06.03

Large share of diaspora paper vote goes to EKRE

06.03

Margus Hunt signs new contract with Colts

06.03

Gallery: President Kaljulaid meeting with chairs of elected parties

06.03

Doping scandal continues: EOK chief calls on Veerpalu to come out of hiding

06.03

Mikser: Centre likely less interested in two-party coalition than Reform

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
13:05

Hiiumaa wants 120 additional ferry departures on Rohuküla-Heltermaa route

10:54

Centre Party board convenes to discuss Reform's coalition talks invite

10:06

209 million passengers transported by Estonian transport companies in 2018

09:02

Swedish, Baltic financial watchdogs to strengthen fight on money laundering

07.03

Supreme Court dismisses Roy Strider election complaint

Business
05.03

Eesti Energia begins selling electricity to household consumers in Latvia

05.03

Tallink February passenger numbers down 0.4% on year

05.03

Industrial production volume up 5% year on year in January

02.03

Central bank and finance ministry: Wage rises putting pressure on economy

01.03

Average monthly gross wages and salaries rise to €1,310 in 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:58

Chinese fund prepared to invest €15 billion in Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

15:26

Centre rejects Reform's offer to begin coalition talks Updated

13:05

Hiiumaa wants 120 additional ferry departures on Rohuküla-Heltermaa route

10:54

Centre Party board convenes to discuss Reform's coalition talks invite

10:06

209 million passengers transported by Estonian transport companies in 2018

09:02

Swedish, Baltic financial watchdogs to strengthen fight on money laundering

07.03

Supreme Court dismisses Roy Strider election complaint

07.03

Estonia's fourth quarter GDP growth fastest in EU

07.03

Bill Browder files criminal conduct report against Swedbank

07.03

Kristina Kallas to remain in politics, resign as director of Narva College

07.03

Tax authority reminds Danske customers to change bank account info

07.03

Taxify announces rebrand as Bolt

07.03

January accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

07.03

Richness of Life demanding recount of e-votes

07.03

February consumer price index up 2% on year

07.03

Centre to decide on coalition talks with Reform on Friday

06.03

Sinisalu: Russia trying to influence Estonia via Western countries

06.03

Centre a bit wary due to being left out by Reform in the past, says Ratas

06.03

Isamaa looking into possible coalition with Centre, EKRE, SDE

06.03

Ossinovski wants Kaljurand to lead SDE in European elections

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: