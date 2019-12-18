ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Government bill makes fuel bio-additive sales easier, more flexible

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre).
The Estonian government approved a bill of amendments to the Liquid Fuel Act on Wednesday which will make it easier for gas stations to provide fuel with a bio component, Baltic News Service reports, as well as boosting domestic production bio-fuels, including those made from domestic refuse. The move, which it is claimed will provide flexibility in the sector, comes off the back of European Union requirements.

"After energy, transport is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases," Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre) said in a press release, according to BNS.

"At the same time, we must ensure that the transport sector can reduce its emissions in the most flexible way possible, using a wide range of low greenhouse gas-emissions fuels," Aas went on.

With the bill, which will come into force in spring, conventional liquid bio components, domestic bio-methane and electricity from renewable energy sources will all find their way into the transport sector. 

All fuel retailers will be able to fulfill cleaner fuel commitments across their entire product range, while deciding on the balance of the various environmentally friendly fuels to sell, BNS reports.

Suppliers may also meet the obligation for the following year on a six-month basis, or on an annual basis from 2021 onward, according to BNS.

"Due to the increase in the production and consumption in transport of biomethane produced from domestic waste and residue, Estonia will be able to fulfill its bio component obligation from the EU largely with domestic fuel from 2022. This way, we will be more detached from imported goods while contributing to a cleaner environment," Aas said.

"In addition, domestic fuel production creates jobs, especially in rural areas," he added.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications drew up the bill in cooperation with the Estonian Oil Association (Eesti Õliühing).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

