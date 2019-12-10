ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Infrastructure minister: Rail Baltic will be completed on time ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

Rail Baltic will be completed by the 2026 deadline and there is no reason to fear the loss of european money, said Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre) after an audit published last week suggested the target date would be missed.

Aas was speaking to the Riigikogu's Committee on State Budget Control who were sceptical of his claims. Committee members questioned whether Rail Baltic could be built at the same time as major road construction projects.

Last week an audit by the State Audit Offices said it was likely the Rail Baltic expected completion date would "probably" be missed as it was not "realistic" and would not keep to its projected budget. Missing the deadline could mean losing the money allocated to the project, the audit said.

On Monday, Aas told the committee that there was no cause for concern.

"Just as the representatives of the Rail Baltic Estonian company said here today, the schedule is set up and all the options are in place. As for getting more expensive, it will become clearer after the procurements. Two procurements have taken place, one as predicted and the other considerably cheaper," said Aas.

There is also no need to worry about the possible revocation of the European subsidy funds, he added.

Chairman of the commission Jürgen Ligi (Reform) said the ministry's arguments were convincing, but it raises questions about how four-lane highways to Tartu, Narva and Pärnu are to be built at the same time.

"This does not seem realistic. It is probably not feasible. Each item should be calculated separately," Ligi said.

However, Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) said that the project has been delayed for two years, which means more investments will have to be completed in the coming years, but intense road construction should begin.

"We have decided that 2+2 roads will be built from Tartu, Narva and Pärnu to Tallinn. If we invest almost a billion euros at one time on road construction — usually it is between €300 and €500 million — there will be a shortage of labor, a shortage of construction materials and prices will increase," said Kokk.

Kokk said he sees a problem in management, as evidenced by the rapid change of RB Rail managers.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

rail baltic
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
11:44

Paper: Education joins digital success as Estonia's next marketing drive

11:25

Bill abolishing pharmacy reform submitted to Riigikogu

11:01

Infrastructure minister: Rail Baltic will be completed on time

10:50

Statistics: Trade declined by more than 5 percent in October

10:35

Gallery: President appoints Arvo Aller next rural affairs minister

10:06

Aller: Talks for finding secretary general underway

09:42

Saaremaa boat builder wins €50 million Oman police contract

09:18

No roads to be closed for tractor protest on Toompea Hill

09:16

Alaver lawyer: No official notification Austrian investigation terminated

08:43

Reinsalu attends Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

09.12

Human rights body: Growing intolerance threatens gains already made

09.12

Study: 2,543 people in Estonia died by suicide from 2006-2016

09.12

Committee chair: State aid for Estonian farmers increased to €10.3 million

09.12

Austrian criminal investigation into ski coach Mati Alaver terminated

09.12

Wage fund for cultural workers to increase by 2.5 percent

09.12

Rail Baltic unveils first visuals of future infrastructure

09.12

Burial site ties major Viking swords find to warriors from Rävala

09.12

What the papers say: Christmas trees and school principals

09.12

Harju County local governments prefer 2+1 roads and railroads to 2+2 roads

09.12

Swedbank Group restructuring, Helo Meigas among those to leave

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: