ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Baltic prime ministers united on moving Rail Baltic forward ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Prime ministers of all three Baltic States at Friday's meeting in Riga.
Open gallery
26 photos
Photo: Prime ministers of all three Baltic States at Friday's meeting in Riga. Author: Office of the Government of the Republic of Estonia
News

Prime ministers of all three Baltic States have pledged their support for Rail Baltic, the planned high-speed electric rail connection linking Tallinn to the Polish-Lithuanian border, Baltic News Service reports, noting an increased governmental coordination going forward, in the wake of controversies in the private sector management of the project.

Speaking at a meeting in Riga on Friday, the three leaders, Jüri Ratas (Estonia), Arturs Krisjanis Karins (Latvia) and Saulius Skvernelis (Lithuania), said they would be regularly monitoring the project's progress and ensure its completion within the EU's upcoming budgetary plan for 2021-2027.

"At today's meeting we were able to reaffirm with representatives of the European Commission and RB Rail AS, that Rail Baltic continues to be a very important project for us all, and for which we are ready to overcome differences and matters of concern," Estonian prime minister, Jüri Ratas (Centre) said, via a spokesperson.

RB Rail AS is the parent company managing the project across all three states.

RB Rail's last CEO, Finn Timo Riihimäki, announced his resignation in late October after a little over eight months in the job. Additionally, Riia Sillave, CEO of Rail Baltic Estonia, is about to leave the Estonian subsidiary of RB Rail.

RB Rail employees of the Rail Baltic parent company recently demanded the resignation of the company's supervisory board chair, Karolis Sankovski, claiming that the project had reached a critical stage due to poor corporate governance, misuse of EU funds, and conflict of interest situations. 

After Friday's meeting, Jüri Ratas added that all three countries want to move the project forward and start construction work, with government ministers responsible for transport tasked with creating the faster implementation of the project and reporting back regularly to the government.

Ratas also expressed pleasure at the attitude of Poland, where the southern end of the proposed Rail Baltic link will terminate, and a hope that Finland would also join the project.

Rail Baltic is a double track, European standard 1,435-mm gauge electrified railway for passenger and freight transport to run from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border, with an overall length of 870 km

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
16:40

Estonian foreign minister joins statement supporting Georgia

15:04

Estonian military reserve officers share experiences at Edinburgh meeting

14:13

Defense ministry: Solutions available for radar and wind farms to coexist

13:38

Estonia and Latvia plan joint offshore wind farm development

12:14

Jüri Ratas: Baltic electricity, gas synchronization progressing well

11:11

Gallery: Baltic prime ministers united on moving Rail Baltic forward

10:01

Paper: Järvik 'bugging' device a simple WiFi signal amplifier

09:23

ERR News brings 24-hour Raadio Tallinn music and news

08:44

Gallery: Christmas forest unveiled in front of president's office

06.12

Karel Voolaid confirmed Estonian national football team interim manager

06.12

Gallery: Lantern Festival lights up Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

06.12

Private sector wind farm developers say defense ministry blocking progress

06.12

New Enterprise Estonia chairman announced

06.12

Järvik: I haven't seen a "bug" but the equipment detected it

06.12

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia Dec. 6-12

06.12

Lüganuse municipality releases school principal over party youth meeting

06.12

Farmers start petition highlighting inequalities in EU farm support

06.12

Doctors: Lives at risk due to pediatric pharmaceuticals shortage

06.12

M.V.Wool to lay-off of 125 employees

06.12

Security adviser to PM: We have never considered a plan B

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: