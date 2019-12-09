ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Rail Baltic unveils first visuals of future infrastructure

Render of a local Rail Baltica station in Järvakandi. Source: Rail Baltica
Rail Baltic has revealed the first visualizations of future infrastructure elements of the international railroad project, illustrating the design of pedestrian overpasses and tunnels, noise barriers, fences, wildlife crossings, embankments and cuts as well as regional stations.

Renders of the infrastructure elements are part of a larger project implemented by RB Rail AS in partnership with Italian architectural and design company 3TI Progetti, according to a press release.

During this project, 3TI Progetti developed architectural, landscaping and visual identity design guidelines for the entire Rail Baltic network. These guidelines will provide harmonized solutions for the infrastructure elements to be applied in all three Baltic states to the railroad project that will run from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border.

Numerous stakeholder groups were involved in the drawing up of the network identity in order to utilize their expertise as well as identify their expectations regarding the visual appearance of Rail Baltic's infrastructure. These included architects, landscape architects, universities, railroad administrators and municipalities in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

RB Rail also explored and addressed the needs of various passenger groups, including people with reduced mobility, parents with young babies as well as the elderly to ensure that Rail Baltic infrastructure is safe and accessible for all passengers.

"Architectural and visual guidelines aim to provide railroad designers and architects with clear instructions on how to ensure a common identity to all the elements of the railroad network," said Agnis Driksna, acting CEO of RB Rail. "It was a challenging task, but we have managed to align each country's different expectations and ambitions into a common approach which defines the identity of the Rail Baltic network."

Click here to see Rail Baltic's newly published renders and read more about the infrastructure elements in question.

RB Rail is the joint venture established to serve as the central coordinator for the implementation of the international Rail Baltica railroad project. Shareholders in RB Rail include Estonia's Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ, Latvia's SIA Eiropas Dzelzcela linijas and Lithuania's UAB Rail Baltica statyba.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

