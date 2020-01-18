ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Large jump in number of roe deer traffic accidents, despite culls ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Roe Deer.
Roe Deer. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Rauno Roos
News

Despite large-scale culls, traffic accidents involving roe deer in Estonia continue to rise.

Close to 5,000 road traffic accidents involving the species, which stands a little less than a meter tall when full-grown, happened in 2019, BNS reports, with close to 1,000 of these in the most populous region, Harju County.

Other counties with significant numbers (in the hundreds) of roe deer road strikes included Pärnu County, in the southwest of the country, and the southeastern counties of Tartu and Põlva counties. The bulk of such accidents would have led to fatalities, in the case of the deer.

While the figure was around a ten percent rise on the previous year, the biggest increase happened compared with 2017, where less than 3,000 such incidents involving roe deer were recorded.

Reasons for this were cited as being the large number of roe deer, and also an intensity of traffic – though no figures were reported to back up either assertion.

On the other hand, the number of roe deer either culled or otherwise killed by hunters reached its highest level ever in the 2019/20 season, according to Tõnis Korts of the Estonian hunter's society (Jahimeeste Selts).

Korts said over 30,000 roe deer had been killed, and that the practice would be likely to continue for as long as road strikes were a common occurrence.

"The aim of contemporary hunting is regulation of the wild game population to reduce damage caused by wild game, diseases and the number of traffic accidents," Korts said.

"I would like to hope that with intensive hunting, we can reduce the number of accidents involving roe deer in the future."

Roe deer are not the only wild animals to come to grief on Estonia's roads.

Over 200, much-larger Elk were killed in traffic accidents over the same period last year, though just under 30 of these were killed on the railway lines, BNS reports, in addition to close to 20 elks being able to flee after being struck by a vehicle.

Just over 100 traffic accidents involving wild boar took place last year, according to BNS, with a handful involving the much shier wolves, bears and lynx. Insurers have generally been reporting a rise in traffic accident claims involvind wildlife strike.

In the case of larger animals like elk being struck by traffic, the bodies will usually be left at the roadside for collection by the authorities.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

road traffic accidents in estoniawildlife in estoniaroe deerwildlife roadkillroad traffic accidents involving animals
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:30

Kelly Sildaru wins gold medal at Youth Winter Olympics

17:15

Elering believes import power tax would not save oil shale energy

16:34

Gallery: Utria Assault 2019 ends at Narva-Jõesuu

15:28

Large jump in number of roe deer traffic accidents, despite culls

14:49

Driving and driving theory test conditions to change from February

14:02

Russian foreign minister hits out at Estonia Sputnik actions

13:40

International literacy conference to concentrate on multilingual education

13:15

Professor: Estonia has experienced a migration turn

12:50

Lebanese court convicts 27 of kidnapping Estonian cyclists

12:22

In case you missed it: January 11-17

11:16

Saaremaa fatal collision driver blood alcohol lower than earlier thought

10:34

Jüri Ratas commits to combatting money laundering while on Sweden visit

09:31

Ekspress Grupp Õhtuleht stake may be up for sale

08:43

Large-scale Utria Assault military navigation exercise underway

17.01

Paper: Imminent state company board spring clean indicates 'politicization'

17.01

Building permits issued in 2019 see over 20 percent rise on year

17.01

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from January 17-23

17.01

Paper: New electric vehicle purchase support used up in under four hours

17.01

Solman wants to change parental benefits system for successive children

17.01

Project started to make cyberdefense for public and private infrastructure

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: