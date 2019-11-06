Gallery: Top three winning designs unveiled for Ülemiste terminal

The top three winning designs for the future Rail Baltica terminal in Tallinn's Ülemiste neighborhood were unveiled on Wednesday, one of which will be selected, following negotiations, as the guiding design for when planning begins.

First place was awarded to Zaha Hadid Architects and OÜ Esplan's design "Light Stream." Second place was awarded to Innopolis Insenerid's "Ülemiste Leaf" and third place to DBA Progetti S.p.A. and HML Project Management OÜ's "Videveik."

First place was awarded a prize of €28,000, second place €21,000 and third place €14,000.

Rail Baltic Estonia CEO Riia Sillave, who led the jury, said that all three designs deserve to be built, but ultimately only one can be.

"Starting next week, we will begin negotiations with the authors of three very unique architectural ideas in order to clarify who will begin designing the new joint Ülemiste Terminal and based on which design," Sillave said.

Fourth place was awarded to Molumba OÜ's "SIHT," which was awarded a bonus of €7,000.

Entries submitted by the Sept. 3 deadline were reviewed by a nine-member jury including Sillave, Pro Kapital Eesti AS board member Allan Remmelkoor, AS Eesti Raudtee infrastructure development manager Andrus Noor, Mainor Ülemiste supervisory board member Andrus Kaldalu, former Tallinn chief architect Endrik Mänd, Ülemiste structural plan author Mattias Agabus, architect and former Latvian culture minister Janis Dripe, and Danish architects Jesper Gottlieb and Thomas-Grave Larsen.

Entries to the design contest will remain on display at the gallery at Tallinn Airport through the end of the year.

The future Ülemiste Terminal will serve as both a public transport hub and a local center, and include the terminal building and square, a train station and a bus station.

The terminal's architectural design will provide a solution for both the terminal building itself as well as the immediately surrounding area. Pedestrian and bike traffic will be provided with a connecting underpass.

