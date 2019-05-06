ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Rail Baltica announces terminal building architecture competition ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Rail Baltica schematic.
Rail Baltica schematic. Source: Rail Baltica
News

Rail Baltica has announced an international competition to design the new terminal in the Ülemiste district of Tallinn.

Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ (note the difference in spelling), the Estonian enterprise behind the project, says the contest is aimed at providing a solution for a future joint terminal, set to include a terminal for both international and domestic trains, the urban space surrounding the terminal, as well as a possible bus station, BNS reports.

Riia Sillave, manager at Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ, listed the main competition objectives as being to find a solution which adds value to the urban space, is attractive and user-friendly, and facilitates servicing passengers on Rail Baltica's planned international high-speed trains, in addition to exisiting rail traffic as well as road-based public transport.

Ülemiste is the site of Tallinn Airport, which recently had a tram-line extension, bringing passengers to the door. A major road intersection is also in the vicinity.

"The keywords for the future terminal building are: Functionality, comfort and modernity. Passengers must be able to quickly find the necessary connections, as well as everything else [they need], and the waiting area should be equally modern, safe and cozy. As a selection criterion, we will also assess the efficient linking of various types of transport, and connecting with the urban space for the pedestrian and non-motorized road user," Sillave said in a press release, BNS reports.

Competition runs until August

The joint terminal is to be phased in in two stages: The first will include the terminal building along with a terminal square opening towards Peterburi Road; its continuation will come underneath the railway itself, in the direction of Ülemiste, with waiting platforms for train passengers, thoroughfares, as well as bus stops, parking spaces and other necessary infrastructure.

A potential prospective bus terminal is also needed in draft form. In order to establish a comprehensive urban space in the terminal area, the entry is to design potential commercial buildings on a property located on Peterburi Road, it is reported.

In addition to a solution, participants in the architectural competition are expected to calculate costs as part of a feasibility study of their project. The planned buildings must meet zero-energy building requirements.

The competition entry deadline is August 1. The total prize fund for the competition is a reported €77,000, which will be awarded to three winners picked by a panel of judges, while two further participation prizes will also be handed out, it is reported.

Negotiations with the winning entries will then follow, aimed at reaching a final agreement with one of them.

Rail Baltic seeks to establish a direct, European-standard, 1,435 millimeters gauge railway connection between the Baltic states and the European railway network enabling speeds of up to 249 kph for passenger trains and 120 kph for freight trains.

Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ, with 12 employees, is an enterprise under the aegis of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, founded in 2014 to Estonia's interest in the project, which involves all three Baltic states, to help realize the project and to fulfill administrative and technical tasks in Estonia.

Rail Baltica is a rail infrastructure project aimed at connecting Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland with a European standard gauge rail line, and is scheduled for completion in 2026.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

rail balticarail baltic oürail transport in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
10:40

Despite criticism, MPs not eager to lose car lease benefit

09:54

Läänemets, Saar, Sikkut now running for Social Democrats chair

09:03

Spring Storm enters final, mock battles stage

05.05

Jõhvi State Upper Secondary School to switch to Estonian only starting 2020

05.05

Narva council member suspected of corruption remains in custody

04.05

New culture minister: Kuusik resignation was inevitable

04.05

Military convoys on Ida-Viru, Lääne-Viru roads due to Spring Storm exercise

04.05

Tallinn Administrative Court rejects SIG Sauer complaint in firearms tender

Opinion
16:04

Urmas Reitelmann new EKRE broadcasting supervisory council representative

15:22

Rail Baltica announces terminal building architecture competition

14:25

Foreigners in Estonia face difficulties finding English-speaking doctors

13:03

Training jet flies lower than permitted over Pärnu County

12:39

Estonian leaders offer condolences following deadly Russian plane crash

Business
02.05

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

02.05

New government green-lights money laundering legislation amends

30.04

Shipper Tallink Grupp registers branch office for cargo business in Poland

30.04

Turnover of Eesti Energia increases to record €283 million in Q1 2019

30.04

Industrial production in small y-o-y rise to March 2019

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
17:33

Body of 50-year-old Finnish national found at Tallinn harbor

16:44

Anneli Ott made Riigikogu EU affairs standing committee chair

16:04

Urmas Reitelmann new EKRE broadcasting supervisory council representative

15:22

Rail Baltica announces terminal building architecture competition

14:25

Foreigners in Estonia face difficulties finding English-speaking doctors

13:03

Training jet flies lower than permitted over Pärnu County

12:39

Estonian leaders offer condolences following deadly Russian plane crash

12:14

Man convicted in murder of Kohtla-Järve teen, sentenced to 16 years

11:32

Neste wants to start selling pure biodiesel in Estonia this summer

11:08

Opinion: President had better options open in making position clear

10:40

Despite criticism, MPs not eager to lose car lease benefit

10:01

Survey: Social Democrats rise to third ahead of European elections

09:54

Läänemets, Saar, Sikkut now running for Social Democrats chair

09:03

Spring Storm enters final, mock battles stage

05.05

Jõhvi State Upper Secondary School to switch to Estonian only starting 2020

05.05

Narva council member suspected of corruption remains in custody

04.05

New culture minister: Kuusik resignation was inevitable

04.05

Military convoys on Ida-Viru, Lääne-Viru roads due to Spring Storm exercise

04.05

Tallinn Administrative Court rejects SIG Sauer complaint in firearms tender

03.05

Justice chancellor agrees Kallo should be stripped of immunity

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: