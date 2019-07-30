ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Render of the future Rail Baltica railway.
Render of the future Rail Baltica railway. Source: RB Rail AS
News

Estonia has the necessary funding for Rail Baltica planned into its budget and will not need to take out any loans for its construction, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

"A total of €410.7 million euros has been planned alongside the state budget and state budget strategy for 2019-2023 for Rail Baltica construction costs, €316.3 million of which consists of external support and €94.4 million of co-financing by the Estonian state," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance told ERR on Tuesday. "The funds are provided for in the budget, and there is no intention of using loans to cover the Estonian state's co-financing."

The state budget strategy for 2019-2022 unveiled this spring earmarked €118 million for the construction of Rail Baltica, however this period will mostly involve design work and land acquisition, with major construction not to begin until toward the end of this period.

Rail Baltica is a planned double track, European standard 1,435 millimeter gauge electrified railway for passenger and freight transport to run 870 kilometers from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. In the course of its construction, new passenger terminals will be built in Tallinn's Ülemiste neighborhood and in Pärnu; new integrated cargo terminals will be built as well.

Construction of the entire railway is projected to cost approximately €6 billion, up to 85 percent of which is to be co-financed by the EU. According to preliminary designs, construction of the Estonian section of the new railway is expected to cost approximately €1.6 billion, with Estonia to pay some €318 million in required co-financing during the prepratory and construction phases of the project, according to the Rail Baltica homepage.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of financerail balticarail travel


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
12:17

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

11:05

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

10:40

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

09:59

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

29.07

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

29.07

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

Opinion
16:50

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

15:43

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

14:26

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

13:09

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

12:17

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

Business
27.07

Wind energy companies call for negotiations with government

26.07

LHV warning against phishing messages allegedly sent by bank

26.07

Nordica-owned Regional Jet 2018 revenue jumps 80 percent on year

26.07

Lääne-Harju Municipality launches €1 billion methanol plant spatial plan

25.07

Commission: Banks not following anti-money laundering requirements enough

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:38

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

17:17

New shale oil refinery to be located in Sillamäe or Auvere

16:50

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

15:43

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

14:26

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

13:09

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

12:17

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

11:05

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

10:40

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

09:59

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

09:08

June retail turnover up 3 percent on year

29.07

Estonia to submit same requests on aviation state aid rules to Commission

29.07

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

29.07

Aas invited by Russian energy minister to attend Energy Week in Moscow

29.07

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

29.07

June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year

29.07

Eesti Päevaleht Monday paper unpublished due to printing press glitch

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: