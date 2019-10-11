ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
RB Rail to verify European conformity of Rail Baltica infrastructure ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
Render of the future Rail Baltica railway.
Render of the future Rail Baltica railway. Source: RB Rail AS
The joint venture RB Rail AS has announced a procurement for the provision of Notified Body (NoBo) services to assess and verify conformity of Rail Baltica infrastructure with European Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSI).

RB Rail AS plans to nominate a single NoBo service provider for the entire Rail Baltica route, throughout the design and construction phases of the project. The chosen NoBo provider will assess the Rail Baltica Global Project trackside infrastructure according to the requirements set out in TSI as well as elaborate and issue relevant EC certificates of verification, RB Rail said in a press release Friday.

Key tasks of the NoBo service provider for the Rail Baltica Global Project include verifying conformity of trackside infrastructure, energy subsystem, and command and signaling with TSI requirements.

RB Rail AS Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Mart Nielsen described the involvement of NoBo at an early stage of the project as an important step in ensuring that Rail Baltica infrastructure, energy, control-command and signaling subsystems will be interoperable and will function safely and without interruption.

"As an independent and accredited organization, NoBo will provide a conformity assessment against the relevant requirements of the European Technical Specifications for Interoperability, which are necessary to launch the operations of Rail Baltica," Nielsen said.

The first stage of the procurement procedure will include the qualification of tenderers, and is open for interested suppliers through Nov. 4.

Work well underway

At this stage, the Rail Baltica Global Project has firmly entered the design phase of the main line, with design work underway on nearly half of the main line, or 411 kilometers thereof, plus an additional 233 kilometers of design work currently being procured.

Two passenger terminals in Latvia — Riga Central Station and Riga International Airport — are also currently being designed by Latvia's national implementing body.

Rail Baltica is a double track, European standard 1,435 millimeter gauge electrified railway for passenger and cargo transport to be built from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. In total, the railway will be 870 kilometers long.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

railrail balticarb rail


