ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

More than half of budget investments to come from external instruments ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

The 2020 state budget bill includes investments, investment support and real estate investments in the total amount of €924 million. Of this sum, more than half will be coming from external instruments.

More exactly, €499 million, or 54 percent of planned investments will be made from external instruments, while €423 million, or 46 percent, from state revenues.

By investment category, the biggest investment group will be real estate, into which 36 percent of all investments will be directed. 33 percent of investment funding will go toward the development of roads and structures.

Other investments will account for 17 percent, defense-related investments 6 percent, machinery and equipment just over 3 and IT investments just under 3 percent of investments.

The biggest portion of investments to be made next year — 37 percent — will be via the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. The Ministry of Defence ranks second, accounting for 11 percent of investments, while just over 9 percent of all of next year's planned state investments will be made via the Ministry of Finance.

The biggest expenditure line in next year's planned investments is the overall state highway renovation project, to which €122 million, or 13 percent of all investments included in next year's state budget, will be allocated. €61 million will be allocated to investments in the rural development plan, and another €59 million to defense investments, each of which accounts for just over 6 percent of the overall investment budget.

€41 million will go toward the Rail Baltica international railway, next year. In accordance with plans, this sum is to grow over a four year period, and from 2020-2023, a total of €344 million is to be invested in Rail Baltica.

Of highway improvements, the biggest planned investment will be into expanding the Kose-Mäo section of Tallinn-Tartu Highway into a four-lane (2+2) road, to which a total of €16 million will be allocated. Over the next two years, an additional €52 million is expected to be allocated to the same. Another €9 million is to be allocated to expanding the Aaspere-Haljala section of highway to four lanes, and €8.5 million to the construction of junctions on the Tallinn-Narva Highway; the latter is to receive another €5 million investment in 2021.

The second stage of the construction of the Tallinn Ring Road is to receive €6 million in funding next year, to which another €16 million will be added in 2021 and 2022. €6 million will also be allocated to Tallinn-Ikla Highway. €4.5 million from next year's budget has been earmarked for beginning the reconstruction of transit roads in Narva; another €4.5 million is to be earmarked for the same in 2021. In Tallinn, the state plans to invest €4 million in the traffic environment between Old City Harbour and the city center next year, which will need another €4 million in 2021.

The Estonian state plans to support the construction of Estonia's eastern border, which according to current plans should be completed by 2026 and cost a total of €190 million, with €15 million next year. A total of €49 million is planned to be invested into border construction over the next four years, with no additional funding at all planned for 2023.

In the education field, €46 million from the state budget is to go toward renovating secondary and upper secondary school buildings next year. Also planned is the continued construction of the Tallinn School of Fine Arts, which is slated to receive €15 million next year and €16 million in 2021.

Some major investments to be postponed

The funding of the construction of Pärnu Airport, however, has been postponed, with no money from the state budget to be allocated to it next year. €17 million in investments, however, have been planned for the regional airport in 2021.

Likewise postponed are plans to invest in the renovation of Tallinn Linnahall, which according to budget plans will need a total of €40 million in funding in 2021 and 2022.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

state budget


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
10:31

Isamaa asks Bank of Estonia for second pillar pensions analysis

09:22

President Kaljulaid meets Donald Trump at UN lunch reception

08:21

EKRE MEP abstains from European remembrance resolution vote

24.09

Court reviews complaint regarding motion seeking new Estonia sinking probe

24.09

What the papers say: IT minister's Huawei phone, pensions, Christmas trees

Opinion
Business
23.09

Riigikogu committees disagree with 5G petition

23.09

Tartu, Pärnu not following Tallinn lead in alcohol sales restrictions

23.09

Survey: Lower earners most likely to withdraw from pension second pillar

22.09

Court: Issuing three frequency permits for 5G network reasonable

22.09

Pharmacies: Reform may result in medicinal product access crisis

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Tallinn European School children, together with music teacher Ivi Rausi, due to sing "Pippi Longstocking" in 13 different languages, part of a competition to mark European Day of Languages.


Watch Again
Latest news
17:41

More than half of budget investments to come from external instruments

17:13

Economy may cool, extent up to us, says prime minister

16:59

Estonian finmin: Sõnajalgs' compensation claim not entirely far-fetched

16:20

Internal security reserve not included in the budget

16:10

Pealtnägija: Deadly listeria traced to M.V.Wool fish factory

15:48

Rene Kokk: Valuation of land could take place every four years

15:24

Tallinn mayor wants to stop alcohol being sold before 10 a.m.

15:02

Rene Kokk: We need to talk about both the nuclear plant and pulp mill

14:50

Government to allocate €53.4 million for intelligence

14:35

Emergency services to practice railway accident crisis response in Tallinn

14:05

Luik, Supreme Allied Commander Europe talk NATO defense readiness

13:23

Postimees Grupp building to become four-star hotel

13:02

Easyjet canceling Berlin, Milan routes from Tallinn

12:34

Central bank revises summer economic growth forecasts

11:34

Danske Estonia ex-CEO Aivar Rehe's body found, police confirm

11:10

Raimond Kaljulaid: Not going back to Centre Party

10:53

MS Estonia resting place may have been violated by diving ship

10:31

Isamaa asks Bank of Estonia for second pillar pensions analysis

09:22

President Kaljulaid meets Donald Trump at UN lunch reception

08:21

EKRE MEP abstains from European remembrance resolution vote

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: