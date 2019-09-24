ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

State budget brings 2.5 percent increase in culture funding ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Culture minister Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa).
Culture minister Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The 2020 state budget unveiled by the coalition government on Tuesday afternoon will boost culture funding by 2.5 percent, and include provision for suporting choirs and dance group leaders year-round, and not just in the period around song and dance festivals. Sports, the national library, and public broadcaster ERR fall under the culture ministry's remit and will be getting funding increases as well.

Culture minister Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) said that the rise came in spite of the general need for tightening belts. The culture ministry's own funding will not rise, simply state, public and state-funded organizations under its auspices will see the increase.

Regarding the boon for choir and dance troupe leaders, Lukas said that: "I am very pleased that we are now starting the development of a support system for choir and dance group leaders, organizations and festivals, with an additional grant of €200,000, but we are working with the system's representative organizations, to ensure the desires of choir and dance directors and their positions are supported even between the song and dance festivals," according to

Language schools providing Estonian to adults will receive a two-million-euro boost, with Estonia's olympics team receiving an extra €2 million as well, bringing their total to €3 million, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The National Library in Tallinn and the National Archives are to get €53 million for building reconstruction under the budget's provisions.

Public broadcaster ERR also falls under the culture ministry's remit, and is allocated €22 million for the construction of a new TV house adjacent to the existing radio and news houses on Gonsiori and Kreutzwaldi Streets in Tallinn, replacing the TV house on Gonsiori Street.

Cuts

The culture ministry managed to make savings on the renovation of Kalev Stadium in Tallinn, which came in cheaper than forecast. Operating and investment reserves have also been reduced.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

state budgetstate budget actstate budget strategystate budget 2020state budget 2019 amends


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
24.09

Daily EPL says bulk of family values organization's fund sources not known Updated

24.09

Photos: Second-tier Tallinn court handling Estonia sinking victims case

24.09

Tartu reusable cup scheme proving popular with customers

24.09

Police: Threat to Aivar Rehe's life and well-being from himself

24.09

Remote interpreting service used over 800 times in four months

Opinion
Business
22.09

Riigikogu committee chair: Stricter alcohol policy may reach beyond Tallinn

20.09

Trade unions seeking to launch new minimum wage talks with employers

20.09

New CEO to take over at Swedbank Oct. 1

20.09

Second quarter house price index up 5.8 percent on year

20.09

Saaremaa islanders extremely disappointed by change to air link procurement

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Tallinn European School children, together with music teacher Ivi Rausi, due to sing "Pippi Longstocking" in 13 different languages, part of a competition to mark European Day of Languages.


Watch Again
Latest news
24.09

State budget brings 2.5 percent increase in culture funding

24.09

What the papers say: IT minister's Huawei phone, pensions, Christmas trees

24.09

2020 state budget expenditures to increase by quarter billion

24.09

Citizenship Act amends pass first reading, meet opposition criticism

24.09

Government approves 2020 state budget

24.09

Gallery: First passengers ride on Tallinn-Narva language train

24.09

Sillamäe hoping to boost local tourism with new beachfront promenade

24.09

Aidu windfarm developers demand €123.7 million compensation for halted work

24.09

Top court to rule whether courts have right to intervene in medical care

24.09

Karilaid, Sukles seeking more funding for Turba-Haapsalu-Rohuküla railway

24.09

Baltic bank Luminor opens first pop-up office in Tallinn

24.09

Pensions to rise by €7, Ministry of Social Affairs confirms

24.09

Mart Laar Bank of Estonia supervisory board list voted down at Riigikogu

24.09

Russian ambassador summoned after aircraft breaches Estonian airspace

24.09

Daily EPL says bulk of family values organization's fund sources not known Updated

24.09

Photos: Second-tier Tallinn court handling Estonia sinking victims case

24.09

Tartu reusable cup scheme proving popular with customers

24.09

Police: Threat to Aivar Rehe's life and well-being from himself

24.09

Remote interpreting service used over 800 times in four months

24.09

Estonian youth represented at UN Youth Climate Summit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: